Cowboys' Dak Prescott finds Brandin Cooks for 21-yard TD

CLEVELAND -- Dak Prescott's first series as a $60 million Dallas Cowboys quarterback did not go as planned with a second-down sack. His second series ended with a touchdown pass.

After hooking up with CeeDee Lamb for a 34-yard gain on a long ball over the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward, the Cowboys faced third-and-5 from the Cleveland 21 three plays later. With Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz bringing an all-out blitz -- and an unblocked defender -- Prescott perfectly floated a pass to the corner of the end zone for Brandin Cooks to run under as he scooted past safety Juan Thornhill.

The Cowboys know Schwartz wants to bring pressure, and they know they need to beat the blitz with big plays.

None was bigger than Cooks' touchdown after the Cowboys' opening drive lost one yard.

For Cooks, it marked the fourth straight regular-season game he connected with Prescott for a touchdown pass.

Last year, when Cooks caught a touchdown from Prescott, the Cowboys went 7-1.