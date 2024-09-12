Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, a source confirmed, but it remains uncertain how much time he will miss.

Forbes suffered the injury in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but practiced Wednesday and Thursday with a splint on his thumb.

After the surgery, Washington will determine whether Forbes needs to be placed on injured reserve. The Commanders listed Forbes as a limited participant in practice Thursday.

NFL Network first reported the news of Forbes' thumb surgery.

Forbes, the 16th overall draft selection in 2023, has had a rocky start to his NFL career. Forbes was benched for one full game in 2023 but regained his spot in the rotation, only to miss two more with an elbow injury; he started six games last season and appeared in 14.

Forbes started the season opener and was removed from the game twice, though coach Dan Quinn did not say whether it was health- or performance-related. On one play in the third quarter, Forbes was called for two penalties -- face mask and pass interference.

When Forbes exited the game twice Sunday, Washington used Noah Igbinoghene, a first-round pick in 2020, along with Benjamin St-Juste and slot corner Mike Sainristil. Igbinoghene has started five games in his career. The Commanders also have Mike Davis, who started 74 games in his first seven seasons.