OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Two days after Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy ripped the Chiefs for what he called "unprofessional" treatment of his eye injury, NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell expressed disappointment in the responsiveness of the Kansas City medical staff.

Howell, who was visiting the Ravens on Thursday, said the medical treatment on-site should be provided "as quickly as possible" under the collective bargaining agreement.

"I think this was an unfortunate situation where that did not occur," Howell said. "Thank God for Kyle's situation [that] it wasn't worse. But here we are with the first game of the season, we got many more games to play. We just can't have that."

In a statement issued later Thursday, the league criticized the NFLPA for citing "unsupported conclusions," saying that Van Noy received "appropriate" care from the Chiefs' medical staff.

"It's disappointing the NFLPA would publicize unsupported conclusions without attempting to understand the facts," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a prepared statement. "We have reviewed the case with the Chiefs' and Ravens' medical staffs and are comfortable he received appropriate care."

In Baltimore's 27-20 loss in Kansas City on Sept. 5, Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in the third quarter while rushing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Van Noy said Tuesday that it was "unacceptable" that it took an entire quarter for him to see the Chiefs' ophthalmologist.

When specialists are needed, it comes from the home team's medical staff.

The Chiefs had no comment on Van Noy's remarks.

"We've made the necessary parties aware of how we've got to improve, and I'm sure we will improve," Howell said.

Van Noy has not practiced with the Ravens since suffering the injury.