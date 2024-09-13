Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered pectoral strain in Thursday night's win over the Miami Dolphins but it is not considered to be a season-ending injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Bernard is a candidate for injured reserve as he could be out for about a month, sources said.

Just two weeks into the 2024 season, Bernard is the third Bills starting defender who will miss time with an injury. He joins nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), who has not been placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Matt Milano (torn biceps), who is on IR and will be out for months.

Tests revealed the extent of Bernard's injury after he left the Bills' 31-10 win in the first quarter and did not return. The 2022 third-round pick earned the team's middle linebacker role in the 2023 offseason after Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency, and Bernard started all 17 games last year.

Bernard, 25, is one of two team captains this year, along with quarterback Josh Allen.

Baylon Spector, a 2022 seventh-round pick, came in for Bernard and tied for the team lead in tackles (10).

"I hate saying 'next man up,' because you can't replace those guys; TB, that's our captain," Von Miller said of Bernard. "He's the heartbeat of this defense. We already lost Matt Milano, so it's going to be tough to try to fill that void, but those young guys, man, got to give it to them. Baylon Spector came in, and he made it work. Kept the defense together."