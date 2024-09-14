Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee that the future of his former player, Tua Tagovailoa, should be a "medical decision." (1:22)

MIAMI -- Tua Tagovailoa's charity received nearly $18,000 worth of donations in the 24 hours since Thursday night, as fans look to support the Miami Dolphins quarterback after he sustained another concussion.

The Tua Foundation confirmed to ESPN it received almost 1,000 donations since Tagovailoa sustained the concussion during Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Shortly after the game ended, Bills fan accounts began sharing the name of Tagovailoa's charity, prompting fans to donate.

The foundation said a large portion of the donations came from the Buffalo area, based on the addresses of the donors.

Tagovailoa founded the Tua Foundation in 2021 shortly after the end of his rookie season with the Dolphins. Its website describes the foundation as a nonprofit organization "dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes."

The Tua Foundation has made donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of both Miami and Broward County, Tagovailoa's alma mater in Honolulu, Saint Louis School, and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, among other recipients.

In 2023, the Tua Foundation provided a grant of more than $108,000 and 25 Microsoft Surface laptops to benefit families affected by wildfires in Maui.