Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge from a domestic altercation earlier this summer.

Hall, 21, entered the plea to the reduced charge of disorderly conduct in Ohio's Avon Lake Municipal Court. Judge Alison Manning handed him a 30-day suspended jail sentence, a $250 fine and two years monitored time.

"I regret this whole situation," Hall said in court, according to Cleveland.com. "I'm getting counseling and trying to better myself."

A protection order between Hall and his fiancée was dropped at the latter's request last week.

The NFL put Hall on the commissioner's exempt list last month as a result of the initial charge.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There's no change in his status," the NFL said in a statement Thursday.

Hall, an Ohio native who played three seasons at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 54 overall) of April's draft.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi and Field Level Media contributed to this report.