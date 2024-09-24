Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- At 6:30 a.m. Monday, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were studying film of their 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and one play in a particularly bad series stood out.

Nearing the end of a drive that saw the Bears march 53 yards on 16 plays in 6:39 with a chance to tie the game at 7-7 late in the second quarter, Chicago failed to punch the ball in despite a first-and-goal from the 4. The final play was a speed option out of the shotgun that resulted in a 12-yard loss.

But it was the play before that alarmed Eberflus the most.

On third-and-goal from the 1, 5-foot-8, 190-pound wide receiver DeAndre Carter was left alone to block 6-3, 267-pound defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who had no trouble blowing up the play by taking out Carter and ball-carrier Khalil Herbert.

A frustrated Carter looked towards the sideline and threw his hands up, suggesting he was put in a no-win situation. On Monday, Eberflus agreed.

"Absolutely. In fact, Shane and I watched the tape at 6:30 this morning and we talked that through," Eberflus said. "Again, that's got to be a better call and a better matchup there."

It wasn't the only thing that made the film hard to watch. The Bears' rushing attack was nonexistent for a third straight game (63 yards on 28 attempts). Chicago averages 72.7 yards per game, better than only the Cincinnati Bengals (72.0) and Las Vegas Raiders (51.0).

Without a rushing attack, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams attempted 52 passes, and while he passed for two TDs and 363 yards -- a franchise record for a rookie QB -- he also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked four times as the Bears fell to 1-2.

But it was that offensive goal-line series that stood out, as it defined some of the issues that are plaguing a team ranked 30th in yards per game at 249.3. Here's how that series played out.

D'Andre Swift gained just 20 yards on 13 carries against the Colts, and he needed just one for a touchdown late in the first half. But the Colts stopped the Bears en route to a 21-16 win. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

First-and-goal from the 4

Score: Colts 7, Bears 0

Time: 2:00 remaining in second quarter

The Bears lined up in 11 personnel (3 WRs,1 TE, 1 RB) with Herbert in the wildcat formation and Williams to his right. The Colts had nine defenders in the box.

Herbert took a direct snap out of the shotgun and rushed up the middle for two yards. The Bears averaged 2.3 yards per rush for the game.

Second-and-goal from the 2

Time: 1:55

After Indianapolis called its first timeout of the half, the Bears once again lined up in shotgun and in 11 personnel with tight end Cole Kmet on the line of scrimmage as a blocker, which suggested the Bears were about to run. In three games with the Bears, Waldron has had nine plays inside the 5-yard line and called six runs. All nine plays have been out of the shotgun.

Williams had Herbert to his right and handed the ball off. Herbert ran up the middle and gained one yard.

I would like someone at Halas Hall to explain to me why you are asking DeAndre Carter (#11) to block Tyquan Lewis (#94)? One is 5-8 190 lbs. The other is 6-3 267 lbs. Lewis destroys Carter and Khalil Herbert. #Bears pic.twitter.com/tGSf1vgljy — David Kaplan (@thekapman) September 23, 2024

Third-and-goal from the 1

Time: 1:51

After the Colts used their second timeout, the Bears again were in 11 personnel and had Williams lined up in the shotgun with Herbert to his left.

Running back Roschon Johnson, who had picked up a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line ahead of the two-minute warning, was on the sideline.

Instantly after the ball was snapped, Lewis pushed Carter inside. He managed to take out Herbert in the process, resulting in no gain.

"I just knew I had a job to do, and putting a receiver right there probably wasn't the best decision," Lewis said, adding "I just remember getting my hands inside, and I just ran my feet, and then I ended up just tackling both of them I guess."

Fourth-and-inches from the 1

Time: 1:46

The Bears had practiced the speed option throughout the week and expected the Colts would be in their 6-1 defense (a variation of the 4-3 formation with six down linemen).

If the defense crashed through the middle, the Bears believed they could take advantage of an open lane to the left of the formation.

The Bears were aligned in the pistol formation in 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR).

Williams had the option to change the play at the line of scrimmage but did not feel he had the time to audible after getting out of the huddle with 10 seconds left on the play clock. The Bears did, however, have all three timeouts.

"We thought at 10, he could potentially be checking it, and he snapped it at 5," Eberflus said. "That's an operation we have to do better together."

When the ball was snapped, Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart immediately penetrated through the middle, which put Williams under pressure and took him out as an option on the play.

Williams tossed the ball to D'Andre Swift, who was dropped for a 12-yard loss.

"I guess maybe I didn't get on the edge fast enough or whatever the case may have been, but they didn't crash how they normally do or how we saw on film," Williams said. "They made a good play, had an extra overhang player over there, and it may have been because of the pistol."

Swift, who finished with a team-high 13 rushes that totaled 20 yards (1.5 yards per carry) was frustrated with his inability to help the Bears convert.

"Every game this season, we had multiple opportunities to put the game away," he said. "I can't thank the defense enough, and I apologize to the defense on behalf of the offense.

"We gotta execute."