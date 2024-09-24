Shannon Sharpe and Marcus Spears go back and forth on debating Joe Burrow's play to start the season with the Bengals. (3:02)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals will be without a veteran offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during the team's loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown was carted off the field in the second quarter of the 38-33 defeat at Paycor Stadium.

After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated that the initial prognosis for Brown did not look good, which was confirmed on Tuesday. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Brown, a 10th-year player out of Florida, started each of the team's first three games of the regular season at right tackle while rookie Amarius Mims continued to recover from a pectoral injury he suffered early in the preseason. Mims, the team's first-round pick this season, made his NFL debut on Monday against Washington and finished the game.

Bengals center Ted Karras was teammates with Brown in 2018 and 2021 in New England, where Brown spent the past three seasons.

"That's a longtime teammate and friend and brother of mine," Karras said. "Never like to see that."

Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with the Bengals this offseason and started training camp on the team's physically unable to perform list. Even after Brown was cleared to practice on Aug. 4, Mims continued to take the first-team reps until he got hurt in the team's preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

"Nobody better for the job," Karras said. "A guy we drafted to play right tackle. Excited for him to show what he can do on a full week's prep."