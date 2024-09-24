Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman, a key part of Atlanta's offensive line, will miss time after tests showed he suffered a high left ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Dalman, 25, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for at least the next four games. Dalman was injured and came out of the game in the second quarter Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dalman, a free agent after this season, was replaced by backup offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil. The Falcons struggled in the immediate aftermath of Dalman's injury, as Kirk Cousins fumbled two straight snaps before Neuzil and the offense settled down.

Cousins said after the game Sunday night that he will benefit from more time working with Neuzil in practice, implying he was aware Dalman would miss time.

The Falcons also lost right tackle Kaleb McGary, who left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he'd have more information about both injuries later this week.

The Falcons on Tuesday signed veteran offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to their 53-man roster and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to their practice squad. Wilkinson had previously been on the practice squad.

Both Wilkinson and Hennessy have started games for the Falcons previously and know offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford's system.