Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it's possible the team makes a change at quarterback ahead of this week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Speaking to local media Tuesday, McDaniel said "there's a lot of stuff on the table" as the Dolphins prepare for Monday night's game. Skylar Thompson left last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury and was replaced by Tim Boyle. Thompson is still "day-to-day" as of Tuesday afternoon, McDaniel said, and the team is open to the possibility of starting either Boyle or Tyler Huntley.

"As Skylar progresses, I think that leaves variables more vague. I think we have an important 48 hours to see where he's at and then get in front of the rest of the quarterbacks room," McDaniel said. "I think you have to open up your mind to a plethora of different solutions, considering your current answers, as objectively as you can evaluate, haven't been the right ones."

Thompson was ineffective in Sunday's 24-3 loss to Seattle, completing 13 of 19 passes for 107 yards. None of the nine offensive drives he led lasted longer than five plays. Boyle was slightly more effective, completing 7 of 13 passes for 79 yards, but the Dolphins were held out of the end zone for just the third time under McDaniel.

Sunday's loss also marked the Dolphins' lowest scoring output since McDaniel was hired in 2022.

"I was surprised by a bunch of things. I think you go into a game planning for more than three points," McDaniel said. "There were some surprising moments within that game from the quarterback, from Skylar, that I know he wishes he could have back. I think it's important to not take anything for granted and to be extremely accountable and critical across the board, including with yourself. ... Then I think there were some surprising contributions to the quarterback, by way of other players, that compounded to make it a game that not any of the players are used to."

McDaniel said the team will probably decide on its starter soon to give players adequate time to prepare. He said he doesn't foresee a scenario in which Miami plans to use multiple quarterbacks against the Titans.

The Dolphins will play at least three more games without starter Tua Tagovailoa, who McDaniel said is meeting with neurologists this week. Tagovailoa was able to travel with the team to Seattle last weekend but remains in the NFL's return to participation protocol after suffering a concussion in Week 2.