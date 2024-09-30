Open Extended Reactions

NFL Week 4 is here, and the stars are standing on business in their arrivals.

Each week, players across the league strut their stuff in style in the pregame tunnels. While some players show their team spirit ahead of the game, other players step out with designer fits and suits, helping the stars express their personalities on and off the field.

Tim Patrick led the Detroit Lions into their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Seattle Seahawks with a unique fashion choice -- a custom pair of overalls emblazoned with the teams logo set on a bright blue color scheme.

Here are some of the NFL's cleanest arrivals of Week 4.

Monday night lights

Some more 🔥 fits, just because pic.twitter.com/q4wUVvLf5Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2024

Monday Night Waymo pic.twitter.com/XtK7BaiMTg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2024

Dressed for the occasion 💼 pic.twitter.com/nLeRw3LR9x — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024

Got our primetime fits on 😎 pic.twitter.com/g34otMoQBC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024

Fresh cut Jev ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/huY7DJDO7S — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024

Sunday night's best

LJ repping Kobe for primetime 💜 pic.twitter.com/o1eyoKhDXs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2024

4 p.m. fits

Well well well, if it isn't QB1 😎 pic.twitter.com/cmpdiv30Vi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2024

stay drippy pic.twitter.com/Mr6ufs9GLA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 29, 2024

the gameday fits did not disappoint 😮‍💨



📸: https://t.co/shlbEaF0Sc pic.twitter.com/fApvo9MQZN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2024

that's a wrap for gameday fits



let's get to some football ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/aSe5My7Oqn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2024

Custom fits for a cause 🎨@DignityHealth x @LEVIS — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 29, 2024

Gameday vibes are 🆙 pic.twitter.com/8pkX2JG3LR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2024

Ladies and gentlemen,



THE DESERT VIKING. pic.twitter.com/cAv3oXNQBL — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2024

Early Sunday looks

The whole Moore family pulled up for arrivals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XDC8PRNOlR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2024

Anything I get on, put a fit on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HVszVr45Aq — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 29, 2024

Thursday night fashion

WEATHER UPDATE: It's drippy 💧 pic.twitter.com/X73FG8OZNS — New York Giants (@Giants) September 26, 2024