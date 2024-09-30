NFL Week 4 is here, and the stars are standing on business in their arrivals.
Each week, players across the league strut their stuff in style in the pregame tunnels. While some players show their team spirit ahead of the game, other players step out with designer fits and suits, helping the stars express their personalities on and off the field.
Tim Patrick led the Detroit Lions into their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Seattle Seahawks with a unique fashion choice -- a custom pair of overalls emblazoned with the teams logo set on a bright blue color scheme.
Here are some of the NFL's cleanest arrivals of Week 4.
Monday night lights
One time for Tim Patrick's 🦁 overalls @Tpstreets pic.twitter.com/sXhw0y9whb— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2024
Some more 🔥 fits, just because pic.twitter.com/q4wUVvLf5Y— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2024
Monday Night Waymo pic.twitter.com/XtK7BaiMTg— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2024
The primetime 'fits. pic.twitter.com/DbCex9OT6X— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 30, 2024
Business professional @jaxon_smith1. 👔 pic.twitter.com/8u42nenvKH— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 30, 2024
Dressed for the occasion 💼 pic.twitter.com/nLeRw3LR9x— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024
Got our primetime fits on 😎 pic.twitter.com/g34otMoQBC— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024
✌️🐆 pic.twitter.com/MYscXXbFoX— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024
Fresh cut Jev ✂️💈 pic.twitter.com/huY7DJDO7S— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2024
Sunday night's best
LJ repping Kobe for primetime 💜 pic.twitter.com/o1eyoKhDXs— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2024
King's here❗️@KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/GQvkTciELq— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2024
QB1 in the building for SNF. #BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4zCF3M42Jm— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 29, 2024
Primetime Bills. 😎#BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ag58HfTOrO— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 29, 2024
4 p.m. fits
Well well well, if it isn't QB1 😎 pic.twitter.com/cmpdiv30Vi— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2024
Sunday best. pic.twitter.com/wDuckmhUgn— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 29, 2024
stay drippy pic.twitter.com/Mr6ufs9GLA— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 29, 2024
the gameday fits did not disappoint 😮💨— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2024
📸: https://t.co/shlbEaF0Sc pic.twitter.com/fApvo9MQZN
that's a wrap for gameday fits— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2024
let's get to some football ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/aSe5My7Oqn
Custom fits for a cause 🎨@DignityHealth x @LEVIS— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 29, 2024
West Coast ready ☀️#NEvsSF | #NEPats pic.twitter.com/i8DzgS4oFx— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2024
Gameday vibes are 🆙 pic.twitter.com/8pkX2JG3LR— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2024
Ladies and gentlemen,— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2024
THE DESERT VIKING. pic.twitter.com/cAv3oXNQBL
Punching in pic.twitter.com/RVAaoyDb0s— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2024
Early Sunday looks
.@tysbagent rockin' the D Rose All-American 🌹 pic.twitter.com/TzxlFYEiqy— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2024
Giving @drose his flowers 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5aqHZ1j3i9— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2024
September 29, 2024
"Blinders on... goal oriented." - @JoeyB— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2024
Fresh Fit | @kroger pic.twitter.com/98GGop7X2N
New York supportin' @NYRangers 🏒 pic.twitter.com/Ra3GvNO7Ra— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 29, 2024
The whole Moore family pulled up for arrivals 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XDC8PRNOlR— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2024
.@_TJWatt clocking in pic.twitter.com/LmmlH5eAm1— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 29, 2024
Anything I get on, put a fit on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HVszVr45Aq— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 29, 2024
Arrrgh ya ready kids? 🧽#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FUxVvH6Lmg— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 29, 2024
.@ashtyn reppin' @nyliberty & @breannastewart ahead of today's game 🏀 🗽 pic.twitter.com/0yytN8Nka2— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 29, 2024
Drip too hard, don't stand too close.@Real10jayy__ | #CINvsCAR pic.twitter.com/8aSXWGaKIY— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 29, 2024
Thursday night fashion
WEATHER UPDATE: It's drippy 💧 pic.twitter.com/X73FG8OZNS— New York Giants (@Giants) September 26, 2024
7️⃣'s here@TrevonDiggs | #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/L0XpM2enCo— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2024
clock in & lock in 🦁@MicahhParsons11 | #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/h4AUtqFLma— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2024
work wear 🦺@erickendricks6 | #DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/BLAK9X6h8z— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2024
📍 NYCee#DALvsNYG | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/CBy0jJN6ze— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 26, 2024
Malik pullin' up for primetime pic.twitter.com/HVlqV1fJwc— New York Giants (@Giants) September 26, 2024