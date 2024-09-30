        <
          Lions WR Tim Patrick's custom overalls cap off NFL Week 4 arrivals

          Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick arrives for "Monday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks. Lions / X
          • ESPN staffSep 30, 2024, 11:37 PM

          NFL Week 4 is here, and the stars are standing on business in their arrivals.

          Each week, players across the league strut their stuff in style in the pregame tunnels. While some players show their team spirit ahead of the game, other players step out with designer fits and suits, helping the stars express their personalities on and off the field.

          Tim Patrick led the Detroit Lions into their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Seattle Seahawks with a unique fashion choice -- a custom pair of overalls emblazoned with the teams logo set on a bright blue color scheme.

          Here are some of the NFL's cleanest arrivals of Week 4.

          Monday night lights

          Sunday night's best

          4 p.m. fits

          Early Sunday looks

          Thursday night fashion