Detroit Lions hand Seattle Seahawks their first loss

Jared Goff completes all 18 of his passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for the Lions against the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions staved off a Seattle Seahawks comeback attempt in a 42-29 win at Ford Field on Monday night.

Detroit scored three rushing touchdowns and three more in the air, including a 70-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Jared Goff (who had zero incompletions on the night) and receiver Jameson Williams. It was the Seahawks' first loss of the season after getting off to a 3-0 start.

Here are the keys to know from the game:

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With 100 former Lions players in attendance for homecoming festivities and Calvin Johnson's induction into the Pride of the Lions, Detroit defeated Seattle for the first time in the regular season since 2012. The Lions had lost five consecutive games to the Seahawks.

QB breakdown: Goff's four interceptions in the first three games of a season were the most in his career during that span, but he went turnover-free against Seattle on a perfect night. Goff ended with 292 passing yards while going a spotless 18-for-18.

Most surprising performance: Offensive line. Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was ruled out with a partially torn pectoral muscle, but the offensive line stepped up with veteran lineman Graham Glasgow shifting over to center and Kayode Awosika starting at left guard. Their protection helped Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combine for three rushing TDs in the first half.

Eye-popping stat(s): Monday was a great night for Detroit duos. Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown became the fifth duo to each have a pass and receiving TD in the same game in NFL history thanks to a trick play in the third quarter. It also marked the sixth game in which Gibbs and Montgomery have each scored a rushing TD, tying them for the most such games by a Lions duo in franchise history, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Oct. 13)

Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images

Between a long list of absences, a loaded Lions team and a hostile environment at Ford Field, so much was stacked against the Seahawks on Monday night as they tried to improve to 4-0 under new coach Mike Macdonald.

The jury is still out on how good they can be in this transition season, especially with a defense that feasted on below-average quarterbacks over the first three weeks -- Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett and Skylar Thompson -- before getting worked by Goff. But hanging with Detroit despite all the adversity they faced showed they're tough, if nothing else.

The quarterback tests will continue for most of the next month. After facing Daniel Jones next week, they'll see Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford before their Week 10 bye. They'll need to get healthier on defense to have any shot at keeping up.

QB breakdown: Geno Smith believes he's underpaid, and his performance against Detroit shouldn't change his mind about that. In addition to his trademark accuracy, he made quick decisions, extended plays, made throws on the run and rarely put the ball in harm's way until a desperation attempt into the end zone with about a minute left. Smith set career highs in completions and passing yards, completing 38 of 56 passes for 395 yards and one touchdown. He led three other touchdown drives. He took three sacks, but that was to be expected with an overmatched offensive line facing a strong Lions pass rush in one of the NFL's loudest stadiums.

Pivotal play: DK Metcalf's lost fumble late in the first quarter was a big mistake in a game in which the Seahawks couldn't afford any. He was fighting for extra yards at the Detroit 34 when the Lions punched the ball out, ending a promising drive and setting up an easy Lions touchdown after their 49-yard return. What could have been a tie game was instead a 14-0 deficit. Per ESPN Research, Metcalf now has lost seven receiving fumbles since he entered the NFL in 2019, which is tied for the most in that span. He did, however, become the first player in franchise history with three straight 100-yard games (seven catches for 104 yards).

Describe the game in two words: As expected. The Seahawks would have needed a defensive miracle to stop Detroit without Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Jerome Baker. They lost another key defensive player when Julian Love went down in the first half with a thigh injury.

Silver lining: Kenneth Walker III is back. The Seahawks' RB1 returned after missing two games with an oblique injury, and his three-touchdown performance reminded everyone of what Seattle was missing in his absence. Zach Charbonnet filled in admirably, but he's a power back that doesn't have the burst through the line or extra gear through the second level that Walker showed while racking up 80 yards on 12 carries. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)