SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers departed their win against the New England Patriots with a lengthy injury list headlined by an ankle issue for Fred Warner.

But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that none of those injuries is considered significant enough to keep anyone out for the long term. That, most notably, includes Warner, the star linebacker who will be day to day this week after missing the second half Sunday.

Warner had additional imaging done on the ankle Monday morning, and the results alleviated any fears the Niners had about it Sunday night.

"We definitely feel better when it says day to day," Shanahan said. "When it says high ankle sprain or anything like that you know that's always some time. I know he's hurting today but just from the reports and everything, when it says day to day that gives him a chance to heal up this week."

Warner injured the ankle just before halftime against the Patriots after playing 27 snaps and making seven tackles to go with an interception return for a touchdown. He was seen on the sideline in a helmet and testing the ankle to open the third quarter but did not return.

After the game, Warner didn't seem overly concerned that the injury was too serious.

"It was all based off of feel," Warner said. "Like I said, it'd take a lot for me to tap out, so I mean if I could have been out there, I would've been. We'll get more information as we go with scans and all that, but I feel good right now."

Warner isn't the only Niner who will be considered day to day this week. In fact, every player who was listed on the injury report after the game has that same designation. That group includes fullback Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder), tight end George Kittle (ribs), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder) and receiver Chris Conley (oblique).

The 49ers could also be getting some reinforcements from injured reserve this week. Receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on injured reserve after suffering a gunshot wound in an attempted robbery on Aug. 31 in San Francisco.

Pearsall has now missed the required four games that go with being on injured reserve and is eligible to have his practice window opened. Shanahan said a decision on that will be made in the next couple of days.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis is also eligible to return to practice, something Shanahan said is in the works.

"There's a good chance we open his window this week," Shanahan said. "I'd be surprised if it's not open for Wednesday's practice."

Shanahan also confirmed what general manager John Lynch told KNBR radio in San Francisco on Friday, which is that running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with tendonitis in both Achilles, though one has been more problematic than the other.

McCaffrey remains on injured reserve, though Shanahan said Friday that he will begin ramping up his rehab this week.

"He's had it in both," Shanahan said. "I think it started in one, you overcompensate, it went to the other. Mainly one of them has just been bothering him, but he's had it in both."