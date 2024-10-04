Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers could be without their top two receivers for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Earlier in the week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he expected Watson to miss at least one game with the sprained left ankle he sustained this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Doubs practiced with the team Wednesday but then missed Thursday and Friday due to an undisclosed personal matter. Doubs ranks second on the team with 20 catches for 169 yards.

The Packers listed seven players as questionable: cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), guard Jordan Morgan (shoulder), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (ankle).

For the first time since his Week 1 knee injury, quarterback Jordan Love was not listed on the injury report. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday.