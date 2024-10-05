Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said the team is making a change at running back after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in each of the first four games.

"Had a conversation with Rhamondre and he won't be starting," Mayo said on the "Patriots All-Access" television show that aired Friday night. "... I'll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward."

Five-year veteran Antonio Gibson is expected to start in Stevenson's place as the Patriots (1-3) host the Miami Dolphins (1-3) on Sunday.

Mayo had hinted at the change earlier in the week.

"We can't preach 'ball security is job security' and still have him out there the majority of the time," Mayo said. "I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win -- especially with the team we have today."

The 6-foot, 227-pound Stevenson has started the first four games, playing 159 snaps and rushing for 267 yards on 65 carries (4.1-yard average) and two touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 34 yards. But he fumbled in each of the first two games, with the Patriots recovering both, and lost fumbles in the past two.

The 6-foot, 228-pound Gibson has been the top backup, playing 71 snaps and totaling 29 carries for 155 yards, while adding seven receptions for 82 yards.

Stevenson was bracing for the switch earlier in the week.

"I'm super tough on myself," he told ESPN. "I'm more disappointed in myself than anyone could ever be. It's very simple: I just have to hold on to the ball and have that mentality to come up with the ball every time. It's my job to do that and I haven't been doing it well."