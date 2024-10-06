Ryan Clark gives a key for the Arizona Cardinals' defense as they face the 49ers in Week 5. (0:48)

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to have tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are listed as questionable, with Kittle dealing with a rib injury and Warner dealing with a sprained ankle.

Kittle returned from a one-game absence last Sunday and had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 30-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Warner suffered the ankle injury just before halftime against the Pats and sat out the second half. He had additional imaging done on the ankle Monday, and the results alleviated any fears the Niners had about it the night before.