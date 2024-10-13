Jordan Love hits Christian Watson for 44-yard score vs. Cardinals

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love had been keeping his passes short for most of the first half Sunday against the Cardinals. That was until he uncorked a deep shot for a 44-yard touchdown to receiver Christian Watson with 4:32 left in the second quarter.

Before that, Love had averaged just 5.8 air yards per attempt, which was on pace for his lowest mark of the season.

This one traveled 39.9 yards in the air, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

On the first play of a drive that was set up by a 39-yard punt return by Keisean Nixon, coach Matt LaFleur called a play-action shot. Watson caught it just inside the Cardinals' 5-yard line and walked in for a touchdown that put the Packers up 24-0.

Love to Watson for the deep TD! 😮‍💨#AZvsGB pic.twitter.com/7bH43tDA4e — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 13, 2024

It was Love's third touchdown pass of the half, and he has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games dating to last season -- the longest streak in the NFL since Joe Burrow also had eight in a row in 2021.

Before the Watson touchdown, Love had thrown scoring passes of 5 yards to receiver Jayden Reed and 10 to receiver Romeo Doubs, who returned Sunday from his one-game suspension.