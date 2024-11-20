Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made clear Wednesday that no one is more upset about his uncharacteristic struggles than him.

Tucker's six missed field goals this season are tied for second most in the NFL, ranking behind only Atlanta's Younghoe Koo (seven misses). A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Tucker is 16-of-22 (72.7%), his worst conversion rate through 11 games in his 13-year career.

"Believe me when I say nobody takes it more personally than I do, nobody is more affected than me when I miss the kick," Tucker said. "So yeah, I take it really personally. At the exact same time, my particular line of work requires in my opinion that I compartmentalize my feelings. I leave them to the side and I focus on the action of kicking the ball and not the consequence.

"So as difficult as that may be at times, that is the challenge that I'm facing right now. That's my only option, is just continue to work and focus on the action, focus on the process and let the results take care of themselves after just putting in the work."

It's surprising when Tucker has this many misses at this point of a season. It's even more surprising by how he's missing his kicks.

In his previous two seasons combined (2022 and 2023), Tucker has missed wide left twice. This season, he has been wide left on all six of his misses.

"The adjustment is pretty clear," Tucker said. "I just need to make it a point not to let the ball carry to the left. So that's something that we're going to continue working on in practice."

Tucker isn't the only usually dependable kicker slumping this season. Koo, who entered the season as the fourth-most-accurate kicker in NFL history, has missed seven field goal attempts. Ka'imi Fairbairn, who ranked eighth all-time heading into the season, has missed five field goal tries.

With two misses in Sunday's 18-16 loss at the Steelers, Tucker is no longer the most accurate kicker in NFL history. His 89.3% conversion rate fell behind Eddy Pineiro's (89.4%).

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team wouldn't bring in kickers to compete with Tucker, saying he remained the best option.

"I do appreciate that," Tucker said of Harbaugh's confidence in him. "And it's something that I will be making it a point to reward."

No current kicker has been with the same team longer than Tucker, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2012. He turns 35 on Thursday,

Asked where is he is mentally, Tucker said he's "really good."

"I appreciate you checking in, but it's also kind of unimportant how I feel," Tucker said. "What is important is how I perform. I really do feel that way."