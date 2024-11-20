Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks' headquarters lost power as a result of severe winds from a storm that ripped through western Washington on Tuesday.

The Virginia Mason Athletic Center was using limited backup power Wednesday after a "bomb cyclone" caused a mass outage that affected hundreds of thousands of people in the western part of the state.

The Seahawks adjusted their Wednesday schedule and held positional meetings in the same room. Several players used the flash lights on their cell phones to supplement the dim lighting in the locker room while it was open to reporters.

Coach Mike Macdonald began his news conference with well wishes to those who have been affected and a thank you to workers who are aiding the situation.

"We pushed some things back," Macdonald said of how the outage has affected the Seahawks' preparations for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. "There's some things we don't have in the building, but we're just fine."

The team held its morning walk-through and, with the winds having subsided, practiced outside.

"Just want to give a shoutout first to everybody that was affected by what was going on today weather-wise," receiver DK Metcalf said to begin his news conference. "Hope everybody's fine and everybody gets their lights on very fast and swiftly."

Metcalf was asked how the situation has impacted the Seahawks' preparation.

"It's all about the way you look at it," he said. "I don't think it's impacted us as much. We still got to come in. We still got to install. The Cardinals aren't making any excuses so we can't make an excuse for ourselves. We still got our install in and we still were able to walk-through and now go out there to practice."