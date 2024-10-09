Kimberley A. Martin is crushed by Nico Collins landing on injured reserve, while Stephen A. Smith believes the Texans can manage in his absence. (1:32)

The Houston Texans have placed wide receiver Nico Collins on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

Collins, who leads the NFL with 567 receiving yards this season, suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Houston's 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. The injury occurred when quarterback C.J. Stroud launched a deep pass to Collins for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Texans up 14-3.

Collins limped to the sideline following the score, eventually heading to the locker room. He didn't return to the game.

On Monday, coach DeMeco Ryans said Collins' injury was "week-to-week" and replacing his production will require a team effort.

"Nico has been the best receiver in the NFL this year. So, do you replace him? No, everybody just steps up and whatever role you're asked to do, just step up and play your role the proper way," Ryans said. "Nobody has to be Nico. There is one Nico, he's done a great job of that. Now, whoever is next, when your number is called, make the plays that you are supposed to make."

Replacing Collins in Week 5 was a struggle as the Texans scored only nine points following his exit. Even with Collins, the Texans' offense hasn't been a high-powered unit as they ranked 19th in scoring offense (20 points per game).

Stroud is third in passing yards (1,385) but has been two different quarterbacks with Collins on and off the field.

When targeting Collins, Stroud had a passer rating of 133 and the duo led the NFL in expected points added (34.6). Just when Collins is on the field, even if he isn't being targeted, Stroud has a passer rating of 107 while completing 70% of his throws with a 7:2 touchdown to interception ratio.

But when Collins isn't on the field, Stroud has zero touchdowns, an interception, completes 64% of his passes and has a passer rating of 72.

The Texans' offense has already been without Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, who has missed the past three weeks with an ankle injury, and it's uncertain if Mixon will return in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

In Collins' absence, wideout Stefon Diggs will slide into the No. 1 receiver role. Diggs is seventh in receptions (31) and finished with a game-high 82 yards in the Texans' Week 5 win. Tank Dell's role will increase after having a quiet start to the season as he has averaged 34 yards per game compared to last season when he averaged 64 as a rookie.

The Texans' next four games are against the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Only the Jets (136 yards per game) have a pass defense that ranks in the top five in yards allowed per game. The Colts (262.2) are 29th, the Packers are 23rd (231.6) and the Patriots are 25th (239.0).