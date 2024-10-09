Stephen A. Smith doesn't mince words when saying that Davante Adams should stay away from the Jets. (1:21)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who has been out with a hamstring injury as well as having requested a trade, is not expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Adams last played for the Raiders in a Week 3 home loss to the Carolina Panthers and was on the sideline for Las Vegas' Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium but has not spoken to local media since Sept. 25.

"It shouldn't take a coach to say something to you to get you fired up and motivated to turn it around," Adams said that day, in the wake of the Panthers loss. "So, just looking to see how the guys respond, myself included, everybody."

Adams canceled his scheduled paid appearance on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" on Tuesday.

Asked about Adams and if he wanted a quick resolution to the situation, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that Adams was getting close to a healed hamstring.

"He's still a Raider. When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him," Pierce said. "He's just not healthy right now. He's getting closer, though, that's the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He's in the right head space, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he's ready to play football."

Adams, 31, prefers to be traded to a team with a quarterback he has a previous relationship with, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, such as the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints, and the Raiders' asking price begins with a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.

Talks with those two teams, though, may have slowed due to recent developments, Schefter said.

Because while the Jets' quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, Adams' longtime signal-caller with the Green Bay Packers (2014-2021), New York just fired coach Robert Saleh.

And Saints QB Derek Carr, Adams' teammate in college at Fresno State (2012-13) and with the Raiders (2022), injured an oblique Sunday and is expected to miss multiple games.

Fox Sports reported Adams' trade request caught the Raiders by surprise, with Adams telling Pierce the day after the Browns win he preferred to be dealt.

Later that day, a social media account linked to Pierce "liked" a post suggesting Adams had likely played his final game with the Raiders. The "like" was later removed.

Pierce, scheduled to meet with the media Wednesday, was asked Monday about why he thought the situation with Adams went sideways.

"I don't know," Pierce said. "I think you've got to ask Davante that."