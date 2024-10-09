The "Get Up" crew analyzes Jayden Daniels' start to the season and previews the Commanders' big matchup against the Ravens. (1:59)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels can make plays with his legs, just like Sunday's opposing quarterback Lamar Jackson. That doesn't mean Daniels views the two as similar.

"I don't like when people try to compare me to Lamar," Daniels said. "We're two different players. I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such."

Washington (4-1) plays at Baltimore (3-2) on Sunday in a matchup of the NFL's two highest-scoring offenses -- and two of the most dynamic quarterbacks.

Daniels owns the NFL's third-highest quarterback rating (73.2); Jackson's is fifth (67.2).

Jackson has thrown for 1,206 yards passing and nine touchdowns while rushing for another 363 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 300 yards and four scores. Both quarterbacks are on pace to surpass 1,000 yards rushing.

But while their stats might be comparable, that doesn't mean they're the same quarterback. Numerous NFL evaluators and coaches echoed that sentiment before the draft, pointing out differences between the two -- such as Daniels' advanced ability to play from the pocket compared to Jackson's when the latter was drafted in 2018.

"He's his own player," Jackson said. "He's his own man. At the end of the day, we're trying to make a name by ourself, not anyone else."

Daniels will be playing in only his sixth NFL game; Jackson is in his seventh season and has won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Daniels said they have a relationship that "goes back some time, kind of like a big bro, little bro type of thing." He said they have a mutual respect.

"I like watching good quarterback play," Daniels said. "I'm a fan of his, and how he plays the game, how he approaches the game. But we're two different quarterbacks, two different styles. I appreciate what he's done for the sport and what he's done for the African American quarterbacks."

Daniels said he's used to being compared to other quarterbacks, from the time he was in high school through entering the draft.

"But for me it's just, go out there and try to be unique and try to be different from everybody," Daniels said. "Appreciate what they do because you can always learn from other quarterbacks in the league. I'm not closed-minded."

Washington coach Dan Quinn said there's one aspect of their games that he views as close.

"Both of these two are elite competitors at the highest level," Quinn said. "That shows on tape, the way they extend plays, the way they finish, the way they lead their group. Both have their unique ways but in this game there are fantastic competitors and there's the elite and these two guys are elite at it."

Daniels said he likes watching numerous quarterbacks, from Jackson to Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Daniels will pick the brains of other NFL quarterbacks he works out with in the offseason, asking about their offenses and how they made certain plays.

But while Daniels and Jackson might be different players, Washington hopes its rookie quarterback can have the same long-term impact Jackson has had.

"It's tough to compare anyone to Lamar," Washington tight end Zach Ertz said. "Lamar has been one of the best players in the league for a very long time and Jayden just had his fifth game in the league. We've got all the confidence in the world that he's going to be in that conversation for a long time. But it's a disservice to both players."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.