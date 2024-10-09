Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft class is off to a hot start through Week 5 of the 2024 regular season. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is undoubtedly one of the league's top performing signal-callers, and wide receiver Malik Nabers has stepped up as the New York Giants' leading pass-game target. Other first-round receivers are making a splash with their respective teams, while a handful of defensive linemen are already disrupting the line of scrimmage in big ways. But how do the top first-year players stack up against each other?

We polled five NFL analysts -- Matt Bowen, Kalyn Kahler, Jeff Legwold, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid -- to make a consensus ranking of the top 10 rookies. Who cracked the list? Who just missed? Our experts also picked a candidate for more playing time, looked closer at the quarterback class (including Daniels' MVP early buzz) and named one overperforming late-rounder and one underperforming first-rounder.

But let's begin with the top 10 through five weeks, including a unanimous selection for the top spot.

Jump to a section:

Top 10 | Just missed

Big questions

Stats: 1,135 passing yards, 4 TD passes, 2 INTs, 4 rushing TDs, 300 rushing yards

Drafted: No. 2 overall

Daniels has been simply sensational for Washington, helping the Commanders become the fourth team in the past 30 seasons to start 4-1 or better after drafting in the top two in that same year's draft.

He has not only stepped into the QB1 role and had immediate success, but also set records along the way. For instance, he's the first player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 passing and 250 rushing yards in his first five games. And his 77.1% completion percentage is best in the league, regardless of tenure. -- Reid

Stats: ​35 receptions, 386 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Drafted: No. 6 overall

Nabers has already made an immediate impact in New York, averaging 95.2 receiving yards per game, third in the league behind only Nico Collins (113.4) and Ja'Marr Chase (98.6). He's a three-level volume target, already posting two games with 10 or more receptions. He missed Week 5 with a concussion, but his 35 catches are the second most through a player's first four career games in NFL history (Puka Nacua had 39 in 2023).

But Nabers also has big-play juice; he's tied for fifth in the NFL with seven receptions of 20 or more yards (in just four games played). He should be viewed as an emerging star, with the traits to operate in any offensive system. -- Bowen

Stats: ​28 receptions, 313 receiving yards, 1 TD

Drafted: No. 13 overall

Bowers is the Raiders' leader in receptions and receiving yards. His 57-yard romp up the sideline for a touchdown Sunday -- which started when he snatched the ball above the head of Broncos' safety P.J. Locke -- was just a glimpse of what he can offer the Raiders' offense. He has lined up all over the field this season, as Bowers and Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert are the only tight ends in a sea of wide receivers among the league's top 25 in receiving yards per game (62.6). -- Legwold

Stats: ​17 receptions, 279 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Drafted: No. 4 overall

Harrison has lived up to the hype he received when coming out of Ohio State as a generational wide receiver. Following a slow start in Week 1 (one catch for 4 yards), Harrison ripped off a string of impressive games with four touchdowns and 275 yards.

He's averaging 19.6 yards per catch and is just getting warmed up. As the Cardinals' offense gels, Harrison's numbers will continue to improve. He's the team's best deep threat and a true WR1, coming up with a clutch catch in Week 5 to help put away the 49ers. -- Miller

Stats: ​22 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Drafted: No. 19 overall

Verse began his NFL career with the impossible task of helping replace Aaron Donald in the Rams' pass rush, alongside fellow rookie Braden Fiske. Despite the team's 1-4 record, Verse has been impressive through five games. He's fourth overall in pressure percentage (17.3%) and seventh overall in pass rush win rate, beating his blockers 27.1% of the time (league average is 13%).

The Defensive Rookie of the Month should have an even higher sack total, too -- he had two sacks negated by penalties in Week 4 at Chicago. And Verse is seeing double-teams already, which shows that opposing offenses have a healthy fear of his abilities. -- Kahler

Stats: ​5 starts, 95.5% pass block win rate, 74.3% run block win rate

Drafted: No. 51 overall

Entering the 2024 draft, it was clear the Steelers had a huge need at center after releasing Mason Cole in January. Pittsburgh found that immediate answer in the second round, as Frazier has arguably been the best rookie offensive lineman of this class. In five starts, Frazier has the 20th-best PBWR. The instincts, strength and toughness he showcased at West Virginia have all carried over early in his pro career. -- Reid

Stats: 1,091 passing yards, 5 TD passes, 4 INTs, 113 rushing yards

Drafted: No. 1 overall

Williams has gradually shown development over his first five starts, and he just played his best game as a pro in a Week 5 win over the Panthers, throwing for 304 yards and two scores. That was Williams' second game with 300 or more passing yards, and he logged all of his five career touchdown throws over the past three contests.

As a natural creator, Williams has shown flashes of the playmaking ability he brings to the position, and he is now throwing with more rhythm from the pocket. The arrow is pointing up here for the No. 1 overall pick. -- Bowen

play 1:06 Can Caleb Williams become a top-12 fantasy QB? Field Yates explains why Caleb Williams has the opportunity to be a top-12 fantasy quarterback.

Stats: ​10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 0 sacks

Drafted: No. 38 overall

Sweat has consistently shown his power at the point of attack this season -- he moves big people as if they are small. His Week 4 performance against the Dolphins -- six tackles, including two for loss -- was his best overall in the sometimes thankless work at nose tackle. He has a solid run stop win rate of 37% this season, showing his ability up the middle.

Some talent evaluators worried about the 366-pounder's stamina leading up to the draft, but he has been busy for the Titans. Sweat has played 72% of the team's defensive snaps, gradually increasing each game toward a season-high 78% against the Dolphins in Week 4 (Tennessee had a bye in Week 5). -- Legwold

Stats: ​22 receptions, 397 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Drafted: No. 23 overall

He might have been overshadowed by Nabers in the lead-up to the 2024 draft as the "other" LSU receiver, but Thomas has been red-hot in Weeks 4-5 with more than 85 receiving yards and a touchdown in each game. Thomas is getting comfortable in the Jacksonville offense, and his target share reflects that. He has at least eight targets in each of the past three games.

With 4.33 speed and a 6-foot-2 frame, Thomas is quickly becoming Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield threat. He has the look of a double-digit touchdown rookie and the team's future at the position. -- Miller

Stats: ​18 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 0 INTs

Drafted: No. 22 overall

Philadelphia desperately needed to get better in the secondary this offseason, and Mitchell has done his part, ranking third leaguewide in pass breakups. Because he plays across from Darius Slay Jr., he has been targeted a bunch this season (25) and is holding receivers to a 52% completion rate when he's the nearest defender in coverage, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Among corners with at least 100 coverage snaps and 20 targets, that completion rate ranks 10th overall. It's also an improvement from James Bradberry IV's 60% completion rate allowed in 2023. -- Kahler

Just missed

Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers: Alt played every snap at right tackle in the Chargers' first three games, but he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 3 against the Steelers and is expected to miss several weeks. His 75.9% run block win rate ranks 12th among players with at least 160 snaps at right tackle. -- Legwold

Taliese Fuaga, OT, New Orleans Saints: Fuaga played every snap at left tackle in four of the Saints' five games, including Monday night's loss to the Chiefs. If you're going to play in Klint Kubiak's offense, you're going to be on the move up front, so Fuaga hasn't had as many pure passing sets as other tackles. But he has shown power and quickness, and he hasn't surrendered a sack this season. -- Legwold

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Despite the Colts ranking last in total defense and 31st against the run, Latu has still gained momentum in recent weeks. He had his best day in the Colts' Week 5 loss to Jacksonville with six tackles and a forced fumble. Latu's snap count percentage increased from 39.5% in the first three games to 69.5% in the past two. His production (one sack and two QB hits) should increase if the Colts keep him on the field. -- Legwold

Also received top-15 votes from our panelists: Kamari Lassiter, Dru Phillips, JC Latham, Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, Bucky Irving, Braelon Allen, Tyler Nubin, Bo Nix, Will Reichard, Nate Wiggins

Is Jayden Daniels a legitimate MVP candidate?

Definitely. A rookie hasn't won the award since Jim Brown in 1957, but Daniels has the Commanders at the top of the NFC East. If he leads a team that everyone thought was still rebuilding all the way to the postseason -- and particularly that top NFC seed to get a bye -- Daniels could certainly be MVP. We always talk about how this is a narrative award. What better narrative than a rookie completely reshaping a woebegone franchise? It helps that he is third in QBR (73.2) and first in completion rate (77.1%), too. -- Kahler

Besides Daniels, which rookie QB's first five weeks have been most shocking?

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos. It has been sporadic play for the No. 12 pick, who is 25th in completion rate (61.8%) and 30th in yards per attempt (5.2). He threw for 60 yards with a 48% completion rate against the Jets in Week 4, then had his best outing of his season versus the Raiders with 206 yards and two touchdown passes in Week 5. In the lead-up to the draft, Nix and Denver coach Sean Payton were seen as a perfect pairing, but we've seen early growing pains. -- Reid

play 1:24 Stat Stories: Sunday's standout fantasy NFL rookies Check out the top rookie performers in fantasy NFL on Sunday, including Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

Which rookie could see more playing time as the season progresses?

Cooper DeJean, DB, Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury forced DeJean to miss time during training camp, which stunts anyone's development as a rookie. He has seen 73 snaps on special teams but has been limited to just seven snaps on defense. DeJean has the versatile skill set to play multiple spots in the Eagles' secondary, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler expects he will start in Week 6 due to nickel corner Avonte Maddox's struggles. The second-round pick has an opportunity to thrive in Vic Fangio's system. -- Bowen

Which first-rounder is underperforming?

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears. Odunze was my No. 2-ranked receiver and No. 3 overall player in the draft class, but he has yet to showcase the skills that made him the No. 9 pick in April. Through five games, he has just 15 catches, 206 yards and one touchdown. His Week 3 game against the Colts -- 11 catches for 112 yards -- shows his potential, but Odunze has been quiet in an offense that is starving for more playmakers. -- Miller

Which late-rounder is overperforming?

Jordan Whittington, WR, Los Angeles Rams. We've seen a couple fourth-round running backs -- the Bucs' Bucky Irving and the Jets' Braelon Allen -- doing work, but Whittington has made the most of his chance in an injury-riddled rotation. The sixth-round pick (213th overall) hasn't reeled in his first touchdown yet, but he has shown a physical edge to his play with 13 receptions for 151 yards over the past two games.