Fantasy football rookie watch: Caleb Williams, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers lead the way

The performances of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (23.2), Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (23.5) and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (23.7) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 5 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (44.7% rostered, 11.4% started)

Williams had his best game of the season, both on film and in the box score, scoring a season-high 23.5 fantasy points. He was excellent against the blitz, completing eight of 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Williams also shined on pass attempts of at least 15 air yards; he completed all four of his attempts for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Both of these were areas he had struggled in earlier this season, and his performance against the Panthers on Sunday was a major improvement. Williams will face a Jaguars defense in Week 6 that has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks (entering Week 5) so far this season.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (96.7% rostered, 80.6% started)

Daniels had an impressive performance against the Browns with 19.7 fantasy points. He's scored 19 or more points in four of his first five games. Daniels also made history as just the third player to record over 1,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards through three games of a season, joining the ranks of Lamar Jackson and Mike Vick who each did it multiple times. Daniels has also excelled against the blitz, completing 75% of his passes for 10.0 yards per attempt. With his strong play, he's a must-start, high-end QB1 against the Ravens in Week 6. This is especially true after they allowed Joe Burrow to score 33.7 fantasy points last week.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (8.0% rostered, 2.4% started)

The Broncos dismantled the Raiders on Sunday, and Nix had his best fantasy performance to date. He completed 70.4% of his passes and finished with 23.1 fantasy points, including a rushing touchdown. It's exciting to see the rookie evolving into the Broncos' franchise quarterback before our eyes. With no bye week until Week 14, now is a great time to stash Nix in deeper superflex formats if you need a third QB.

Others to watch

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (1.7% rostered)

The Patriots have lost their last four games, and the buzz around a potential quarterback change is growing. New England ranks near the bottom of the league in both pass attempts and passing yards per game. Jacoby Brissett has struggled, averaging just 7.4 fantasy points per game. Compounding the issue, the offensive line is also struggling, ranking near the bottom of the league in both run block and pass block win rate. Keep Maye on your watch list as the Patriots prepare to host the Texans in Week 5. If a change is made, he could provide a much-needed spark for the offense.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.8% rostered)

For Penix to see the field, Kirk Cousins would have to either underperform or get injured. The veteran quarterbacks looks healthy and delivered an epic 34.3-fantasy point performance against the Buccaneers on Thursday night. The offseason union of Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is coming together nicely, thanks to playmakers like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. If Penix were thrust into the starting lineup, he'd be well-positioned for success.

Running backs

Top performers

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (57.4% rostered, 20.2% started)

Irving finished with 11 touches and 5.6 fantasy points against the Falcons on Thursday night. He's seen 11+ touches in four of five games but lost a critical fumble that led to overtime. It was also the first time this season that Rachaad White out-rushed Irving. While the Buccaneers' backfield remains balanced, White has played more snaps. Fantasy managers may worry about Irving's fumble affecting his role, but I don't think it'll hurt his opportunity share. He remains a solid flex option against the Saints in Week 6.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (18.4% rostered)

Tracy stepped up in Devin Singletary's absence due to a groin injury, showcasing his talent with his first career 100-yard game and averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. Impressively, 102 of his 129 rushing yards came before contact, marking the most by a Giants rusher since 2006. He finished with 19 touches and 14.0 fantasy points. Even when Singletary returns, Tracy could continue to see significant playing time. Given that Singletary might miss more time, it's wise to hold onto Tracy or pick him up off the waiver wire. The backfield remains fluid and, if Tracy continues to play well, he could earn the starting job later this season.

Keep 'em rostered

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (26.1% rostered, 5.8% started)

Kareem Hunt took charge of the Chiefs backfield on Monday night against the Saints with 28 touches. Steele, on the other hand, only had five rushing attempts and played on fewer snaps than both Hunt and Samaje Perine. Steele is someone you can consider dropping in shallower leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to return after the Chiefs' Week 6 bye, so Steele's opportunities could shrink even more.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (41.9% rostered, 8.2% started)

Allen had just six touches and 3.8 fantasy points, while Breece Hall had 12 touches for 6.7 points in Sunday's game against the Vikings. Hall has played more snaps this season, especially on third downs and two-minute drills. With the Jets trailing most of the game, Hall saw more action. Allen should get more work in games where the Jets are playing with a lead or facing easier matchups. Up next, he'll face a Bills defense that's given up the most fantasy points to running backs (entering Week 5). Allen should be rostered in most leagues and could be a considered a flex option in deeper leagues.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (25.1% rostered)

James Conner continues to have a massive workload in the Cardinals' backfield. He has had 19 or more touches in four of five games. Conner has also scored 14 or more fantasy points in those four games. If Conner ends up missing time, Benson could step in and handle a significant portion of the workload. We saw a glimpse of that in the Cardinals' blowout loss to the Commanders in Week 4 when Benson relieved Conner. He finished with 50 rushing yards on nine attempts. Benson is worth stashing on your bench if he's available in your league.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (62.5% rostered)

Brooks started the season on the PUP list and was eligible to return in Week 5, but the Panthers haven't cleared him to practice yet. He's still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last November at Texas. With Chuba Hubbard playing well-logging 17+ touches and 17 fantasy points in three straight games-there's no rush to bring Brooks back. While Brooks should be rostered in all leagues, it's smart to take a wait-and-see approach until his role becomes clearer.

Others to watch

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (8.0% rostered)

Wright finished strong with 86 yards on 13 rushing attempts after De'Von Achane suffered a concussion late in the first quarter and didn't return. This opened the door for Wright to get more touches. The rookie leads the team in yards per carry and excels at avoiding tackles. The Dolphins have a bye next week, which could allow Achane to clear the league's concussion protocol. However, if Achane misses time, Raheem Mostert will lead the Dolphins' backfield, with Wright also playing a role. If you have the roster space, Wright is worth stashing.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (19.8% rostered)

Corum had six touches and scored 4.3 fantasy points against the Packers on Sunday, coming close to scoring his first career touchdown. The Rams' backfield is still centered around Kyren Williams, who has recorded 19 or more touches in four of five games this season. Corum's fantasy relevance really depends on Williams' availability, so be sure to keep the rookie on your watch list.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (9.6% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve, bringing in Chris Brooks from the practice squad to add some depth. While Lloyd is expected to return in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, Emanuel Wilson has stepped up as the No. 2 back for now. Starter Josh Jacobs is still handling a hefty workload, with 18 or more touches in three of the five games this season. For now, Lloyd is one to keep on your watch list rather than your fantasy roster.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (7.3% rostered)

Davis had a quiet game against the Texans, managing just one reception for 1.4 fantasy points. With Josh Allen's inconsistent play, the Bills leaned heavily on James Cook, who finished with 22 touches and 17.9 fantasy points. Cook has had 15+ touches in three of five games and has scored 18+ fantasy points in three games this season. As long as Cook remains healthy, Davis is unlikely to have much fantasy relevance going forward.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (0.9% rostered)

The Chargers were on a bye in Week 5. As a reminder, Vidal was for the previous four games (coach's decision), but there's still potential for the rookie in the Chargers' run-heavy offense. The easiest path to fantasy relevancy would be if J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards miss time. Keep Vidal on your watch list. The Chargers face the Broncos in Week 6.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (81.4% rostered, 44.0% started)

Thomas Jr. had a breakout game with eight targets, 122 receiving yards and 23.2 fantasy points against the Colts. He leads the Jaguars in targets and showed his explosive ability with an 85-yard touchdown-reaching a top speed of 22.1 MPH, second only to DK Metcalf in the last two seasons. Thomas Jr. brings that same elite athleticism and could deliver Metcalf-like fantasy production. With a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Bears, he's firmly on the WR2 radar and well positioned for another big performance.

Keep 'em rostered

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (99.4% rostered, 95.4% started)

Harrison had a disappointing game in the Cardinals' upset win over the 49ers, finishing with just 5.6 fantasy points. This is surprising, given that he had scored 15 or more fantasy points in each of the previous three games. What stands out most is Harrison's dominance in the first quarter. He leads all players, regardless of position, with 53.9 fantasy points in the first quarter this season. However, he has only managed 15.0 fantasy points in the remaining quarters, tying him with Parris Campbell for 215th (among QB/WR/RB/TE). It's surprising how little he's been involved after the first quarter, but I'm confident the Cardinals will address this.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (98.4% rostered, 19.1% started)

Nabers is still in the league's concussion protocol and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. In the games he's played this season, he's had 12 or more targets and scored over 23 fantasy points in three out of four outings. With Nabers sidelined, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson stepped up to fill the gap. Slayton finished with 11 targets and racked up 26.2 fantasy points, while Robinson had nine targets and 16.0 fantasy points. Once Nabers clears the concussion protocol, he'll be back on the WR1 radar as the Giants face the Bengals in Week 6.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (67.6% rostered, 12.5% started)

Odunze saw six targets on Sunday, finishing with 9.0 fantasy points. He tied Keenan Allen for the second most targets, while DJ Moore led the team with eight targets and 27.5 fantasy points. The positive takeaway is Odunze is running almost as many routes (28) as Moore (28) and Allen (27). Heading into Week 6, Odunze will be on the flex radar in deeper leagues against a Jaguars defense that has given up the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (72.3% rostered, 1.4% started)

The Chargers were on a bye in Week 5. As a reminder, McConkey had his best fantasy day of the season back in Week 4, scoring 17.7 points on seven targets. Only Quentin Johnston ran more routes than the rookie in that game. McConkey is productive when he gets the looks. However, the Chargers are one of the top teams in rushing attempts per game. McConkey is best viewed as a flex option in deeper leagues against the Broncos in Week 6.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (90.7% rostered, 48.2% started)

JuJu Smith-Schuster has emerged as the Chiefs' top wide receiver as the team adjusts to life without Rashee Rice. He finished with eight targets and 20 fantasy points on Monday night against the Saints. Meanwhile, Worthy had six targets and 11.8 fantasy points, thanks to a rushing touchdown. It's encouraging to see that the WR group is limited to Worthy, Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson. They all played on a similar number of snaps and ran a comparable number of routes. Worthy remains a viable flex option once the Chiefs return from their Week 6 bye. However, if Kansas City trades for Davante Adams, it could hurt Worthy's fantasy value. That said, it would be surprising for the Raiders to trade the veteran receiver to a divisional rival.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (57.3% rostered, 9.0% started)

Coleman had four targets and posted a season-high 11.9 fantasy points against the Texans. Only Dalton Kincaid ran more routes than him. While it's unclear if this usage will hold once Khalil Shakir returns, Coleman's role is expanding. Josh Allen struggled in the game, with just 131 passing yards and a 30.0% completion rate (the lowest in a game for a QB with at least 30 pass attempts in the last 30 seasons). If Coleman keeps playing more snaps, he could become a reliable fantasy option, but Allen's improvement is key. For now, he's a boom-or-bust play, best kept on your bench, though his upside makes him worth starting in deeper leagues.

Others to watch

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (35.4% rostered)

Legette had a standout Week 4 with 10 targets and 19.6 fantasy points against the Bengals, but he was a non-factor in Sunday's game against the Bears, finishing with just one target and 1.8 points. Legette left in the second half with a shoulder injury. With Adam Thielen on IR due to a hamstring injury and Tommy Tremble dealing with a concussion, the Panthers are thin at receiver. Legette is worth holding in deeper leagues as we wait for more news on his injury status.

Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (12.6% rostered)

The Patriots' wide receiver rotation is still evolving, but Polk has six or more targets in back-to-back games. He also leads New England in routes run during that stretch. However, the Patriots rank near the bottom of the league in pass attempts and passing yards, making Polk's fantasy relevance hard to see unless things change. For now, he's just a player to keep on your watch list.

Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (11.0% rostered)

Mitchell saw a season-high seven targets on Sunday, finishing with 9.1 fantasy points in the Colts' game against the Jaguars. Joe Flacco's 44 pass attempts boosted the value of many Colts receivers. Early on, Mitchell split snaps with Alec Pierce in 11 and 12 personnel. However, as the game progressed, Pierce stayed on the field more and made some big plays, catching all three of his targets for 22.4 fantasy points. Who knows if Flacco will remain under center in Week 6 or if the Colts will turn back to Anthony Richardson. Either way, with the passing game primarily running through Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, it's best to keep Mitchell on your watch list.

Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (2.3% rostered)

McCaffrey has just 10 total targets this season and 19.8 fantasy points. On Sunday against the Browns, he ran the third-most routes on the team. McCaffrey should be on your watch list, but it's tough to trust him in fantasy lineups, even in deeper leagues.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2.1% rostered)

McMillan missed his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. In the three games before that, he played a similar number of snaps and ran about the same number of routes as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, he isn't getting the targets. Evans and Godwin combined for just 13 targets Thursday night against the Falcons in a game where Baker Mayfield only had 24 pass attempts. It's tough for McMillan to be fantasy relevant unless one of them misses time. Keep him on your watch list.

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (94.0% rostered, 68.9% started)

Bowers had a standout performance against the Broncos on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 12 targets and racking up 23.7 fantasy points. His impressive 57-yard touchdown was not only the longest receiving touchdown by a Raiders tight end since 2009, but also the longest by a rookie tight end since 2019. The Raiders are in the top five for tight end targets in the league, and with the possibility of Davante Adams being traded in the coming weeks, Bowers could see even more opportunities. He's firmly on the TE1 radar for their matchup against the Steelers in Week 6.