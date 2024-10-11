Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out of Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans after missing the week of practice because of a foot injury, meaning rookie quarterback Drake Maye won't have the New England Patriots' top running back when he makes his first career start.

Five-year veteran Antonio Gibson is expected to start, with fellow five-year veteran JaMycal Hasty bumped up the depth chart. Coach Jerod Mayo said the team also will likely promote a running back from the practice squad -- either third-year player Kevin Harris or rookie Terrell Jennings.

Stevenson leads the team with 356 yards on 77 carries (4.6 average) and three touchdowns, to along with 13 receptions for 37 yards.

Gibson has totaled 207 yards on 35 carries (5.9 average), with eight catches for 86 yards.

Stevenson left Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Dolphins late in the fourth quarter but returned to the game. Immediately after the game, he said he didn't think the injury would affect his availability against the Texans.

"I just felt a helmet right into my calf," he said at the time. "I just had to make sure I was good, and I was. I felt all right to get back out there and I think I'm good."