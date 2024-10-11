Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots core special teamer Brenden Schooler has agreed to a three-year, $9 million extension worth up to $10.5 million with incentives.

"Brenden is excited to build on the special teams tradition in New England," said his agent, Alex Campbell of Ajax Sports & Entertainment.

The deal includes $3.6 million in bonuses and guarantees for Schooler, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of the University of Texas. He previously played in college at Oregon and Arizona.

Schooler, 27, led the Patriots in special teams tackles in each of his first two seasons, with 14 as a rookie and 13 last year. This season, he already has five special teams tackles and blocked a punt in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier Friday, first-year Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer complimented Schooler as "his own coach" because of how much he works on his craft.

In 2023, Schooler's blocked field goal against the Dolphins -- in which he sprinted from a rare outside position -- helped raise his profile as one of the NFL's top special teams players.

The Patriots (1-4) host the Houston Texans (4-1) on Sunday.