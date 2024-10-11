Dan Orlovsky thinks the Broncos' defense will thrive against a Chargers offense and can eke out a win in Week 6. (0:31)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds could miss multiple weeks after undergoing finger surgery, sources said.

Reynolds suffered the injury in Sunday's 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. The eighth-year wide receiver stumbled just after he made a 9-yard touchdown catch with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game, fell and slid into the stadium wall.

After the play Reynolds sat up, leaned against the wall behind the south end zone, grimaced and grabbed his right hand before he stood and went to the Broncos' bench area. Broncos coach Sean Payton would not confirm the surgery or Reynolds' status after Friday's practice, but team sources confirmed Reynolds could miss multiple games.

Reynolds had not participated in any practice this week.

"Not now," Payton said. "I don't want to go through it ... nothing right now, nothing to update."

Reynolds, who signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Broncos this past offseason, is second on the team with 183 receiving yards and first among the wide receivers at 15.3 yards per catch. In a Broncos offense that is 30th in the league in yards per pass attempt (5.2), Reynolds has the only two receptions of more than 30 yards for the team this season.

Reynolds, whose touchdown was his only reception in Sunday's game, was one of a franchise-record 11 players quarterback Bo Nix had completions to in the win.

Marvin Mims Jr, as well as rookie Troy Franklin, who was a fourth-round pick this past April by the Broncos, and rookie Devaughn Vele, a seventh-round pick, are expected to get some additional snaps in Reynolds' absence. Vele had eight receptions in the season opener in Seattle but suffered a rib injury in the game.

Vele had returned to practice in recent weeks, but was a healthy game-day inactive in each of the past two games.

"You just stay ready, stay prepared," Vele said. "I'll do whatever the coaches need me to do."

News of Reynolds' surgery was first reported by KPRC2 in Houston.