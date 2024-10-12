Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is questionable for Monday's game against the New York Jets with a toe injury, but he is planning to play, his agency, LAA, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) is out for Monday's game, a second straight game he will miss after suffering the injury during practice last week.

Cook suffered the toe injury during the Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans and did not participate in practice early in the week. Cook was limited in the team's final practice of the week.

"It's getting better. Just improving every day," Cook said after Saturday's practice. "Trying to get it back stronger, and go out there and help the team, like I said, I'm just taking it day by day, treatment, see what, how I feel on Monday."

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) were all limited and listed as questionable. Johnson has not played since he was injured on the first drive of Week 1. All were at practice during the portion open to the media.

Coach Sean McDermott said wide receivers Curtis Samuel (toe) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) should be "good to go for the game" and neither has an injury designation.

The Bills are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018.