The Washington Commanders will be without their top running back for Sunday's big matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Brian Robinson was ruled out Saturday afternoon after missing practice all week with a right knee injury.

The Commanders (4-1) play at Baltimore (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in a matchup of the NFL's two highest-scoring offenses. Washington leads the NFL, averaging 31.0 points per game.

Robinson played only the first half of last week's 34-13 win over Cleveland, rushing seven times for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Robinson leads Washington in rushing (325 yards) and in touchdowns (five). On Friday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Robinson's injury felt more short-term, but "anytime you're dealing with an injury, you want to make sure, is there any longevity to that? We wouldn't put him out there if that was the case."

The Commanders still have third-down back Austin Ekeler and backup Jeremy McNichols. Those two have combined for 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns -- three by McNichols. The Commanders elevated Chris Rodriguez Jr. off the practice squad. He gives Washington a bigger back to pair with Ekeler and McNichols.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, proving a valuable weapon in the red zone.