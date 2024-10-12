Tyler Fulghum breaks down whether the Bengals will keep their high-scoring games happening this week against the Giants. (0:31)

Will the Bengals keep hitting the over this season? (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants won't have Devin Singletary for a second straight game Sunday, as the running back was downgraded to out Saturday with a groin injury.

It was one of several moves made by the Giants (2-3) ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4).

Punter Jamie Gillan, who was hurt in practice Friday, also was ruled out. And, after having surgery earlier in the week on his wrist, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.

Singletary had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. His absence against the Bengals means another expected start for rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had 129 rushing yards in last weekend's win against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Gillan sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Giants signed veteran Matt Haack to take his place.

Haack spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, overlapping with current Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Haack played all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before playing one game with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

In 99 career games, Haack has punted the ball 432 times, averaging 44.5 yards, with 160 punts inside the 20.

Also Saturday, Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton was ruled out against the Bengals with a shoulder injury. And New York elevated wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante Miller from the practice squad.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.