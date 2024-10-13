Jerome Ford limps off the field after a run, he would later leave the game for the Browns with a hamstring injury. (0:16)

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford was ruled out of Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of a hamstring injury.

Ford suffered the injury on the Browns' second possession of the game. He spent time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. The Browns originally said Ford was questionable to return before ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Ford entered Sunday's game as Cleveland's leading rusher, totaling 250 yards on 48 carries. He had two carries for 14 yards before suffering his injury.

Ford's injury comes as the Browns are expected to get four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb back from injury for Week 7. Chubb is expected to make his season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland next Sunday, a source told ESPN, completing his return from a severe left knee injury that required two surgeries last year.

Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury on "Monday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He underwent a first surgery to repair his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September. A second surgery repaired damage to his ACL in November.