FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When newly-appointed starting center Ben Brown assessed what it was like working with rookie quarterback Drake Maye in Maye's starting NFL debut Sunday, he noted his presence.

"His confidence makes me confident. It makes the whole offense and team confident," Brown said. "Seeing that from someone at such a younger age, being a rookie, is special to see."

Maye's performance in the Patriots' 41-21 loss to the Texans was one of the silver linings for a slumping team that has lost five in a row and now travels to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network).

Maye was 20-of-33 for 243 yards, with three touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble. He added five rushes for 38 yards.

"Drake did a good job with his reads and getting the ball out," head coach Jerod Mayo said. "Was it perfect? No. Will he get better? Absolutely."

Maye's mobility and ability to extend plays was on display, with perhaps no better example than a 30-yard connection to tight end Hunter Henry late in the third quarter. Maye escaped the pocket, allowing Henry to uncover before delivering to him on the move and ultimately set up the team's second touchdown.

"His escape-ability is really good for them and I think it's a positive for him, like being able to pull it down and when things aren't there, being able to make plays on the run," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

"As rushers, you have to be aware that this guy can pull it down and run, take off, and you have to just a understand that and be able to get off a block ... that sets them apart, makes him a little different."

That is a change for the Patriots from the first five games of the season when veteran Jacoby Brissett, who is more of a traditional pocket passer, was under center.

Maye's work against pressure also was notable. According to ESPN Research, he was 6-of-13 (46.2%) for 113 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and no sacks against the blitz Sunday.

Meanwhile, in his five starts, Brissett completed 38.9% of his passes with one touchdown and seven sacks when blitzed, per ESPN Research.

The play-action passing game was also more effective than it had been, with Maye's first completion -- an 8-yard pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne -- the catalyst as he rolled out to his right and delivered on time to the sideline.

Maye was 7-of-7 for 77 yards with two touchdowns on play-action passes, all season highs for the team. The production is perhaps more impressive when considering the rushing attack was poor without Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) in the lineup, totaling 44 yards on 21 carries on non-quarterback runs (2.09 average).

Maye's deep ball was also a spark. His 40-yard touchdown to receiver Kayshon Boutte was thrown 37 yards downfield, which has been a rarity in New England in recent years. Since 2020, the first year playing without Tom Brady, Patriots quarterbacks combined for two passing touchdowns of 35 or more air yards -- one by Cam Newton, the other by Mac Jones.

Maye also became just the second Patriots quarterback to record three passing touchdowns in their first career start, joining Tom Yewcic, who had three against the Bills on Nov. 23, 1962.

Slot receiver DeMario Douglas, who led the team with six catches for 92 yards and one touchdown vs. the Texans, noted Maye's growing confidence in the huddle as the game progressed and hoped it was a foundation from which they could build.

"First game together as a young offense. I feel like we should be moving forward," he said.

In London, Maye will face a Jaguars team that is 6-6 all-time in international games and has given up 178 points so far this season, the second-highest total in the NFL.

Jacksonville's opponents have rung up 2,340 total yards, which is also the second-highest total in the league. And 1,660 of those yards have come through the air, which ranks the Jaguars last in the league in passing yards allowed. Maye will have the opportunity to lead the offense against a struggling unit as he searches for his first career win.

Bourne, a veteran receiver, could see how Maye's insertion into the lineup last week provided a boost.

"It was obvious. Just some excitement," he said. "Everybody has been waiting on it. There is no perfect time. This is Drake's time, and I think he took advantage of it."