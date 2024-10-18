Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The game was over, but the despair was just beginning for Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu.

In the moments following the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Latu sat at his locker in a despondent state, his head buried in his hands, his anger and frustration growing.

"F***!" he exclaimed.

He had just finished the afternoon with six tackles, including four solo stops, and a forced fumble. But the overarching takeaway was the Colts' loss and their wretched defensive performance. Indianapolis had given up a season-high 497 yards to a previously winless team.

And for Latu -- the Colts' top draft pick and the first defensive player chosen in this spring's draft -- that just didn't sit well.

"We've gotta clean up our tackling," he insisted. "It's frustrating."

It was a low moment for the rookie, a feeling he does not wish to get used to. At the same time, the moment was revealing. It showed just how high Latu's standards are for himself and for his team. And that's why he's so dissatisfied with falling short of that high bar.

"He is emotionally invested," Colts defensive line coach Charlie Partridge said. "That's how he's built. We appreciate that."

Said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley: "He's so team oriented. [He asks] 'What more can I do?'"

The easy answer to that question is to produce more sacks. Latu has just one through six games, and his close brushes with a few more have been driving him mad. But Latu is making his presence felt, which is the next best thing after taking quarterbacks to the ground.

Latu leads all Colts defenders with nine pressures, according to ESPN's tracking, a solid number for a first-year edge rusher. He also has a respectable 15.9% pass-rush win rate. That's better than that of some notable pass rushers such as Montez Sweat of the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville's Travon Walker -- who have a combined 7.5 sacks.

Latu's teammates are taking notice.

"The dudes around me keep reminding me to just keep rushing, keep applying pressure because we're making an impact," Latu said. "It's definitely frustrating not coming up with [sacks], but I have great dudes around me to keep me going. Because I am hard on myself. I strive for perfection. When I go back and watch the film, I don't want to regret anything."

Perfection remains elusive, but there are important mitigating factors to consider when evaluating Latu's performance so far. The 15th overall pick was initially intended to be a rotational player, but the Colts' rash of defensive line injuries have pressed him into a more prominent role. Latu averaged 30 snaps in the season's first three games but has averaged 41 in the past three.

That might suggest Latu should have more production. In reality, he was expected to play primarily in optimum pass-rush situations but now is having to spend more time defending the run because of the erosion of the Colts' defensive depth. Among the team's defensive linemen to suffer injuries this season are DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis. Only Paye has returned so far.

The results have been impossible to ignore. The Colts haven't registered a sack in either of their past two games. Meanwhile, their run defense has been ugly, with Indianapolis allowing 155.2 rushing yards per game -- second worst in the league.

But that also has provided an opportunity for growth for Latu.

He's focused intensely on his run defense in recent weeks, and he's starting to have greater impact. The Colts allowed 126 rushing yards against Jacksonville, but Latu was an active run defender.

His pass rush is coming along, too, with Latu chasing Tennessee quarterback Will Levis from the pocket multiple times in Week 6. Latu had two of the Colts' four quarterback hits on the day.

But, in keeping with his character of thinking about what could have been, Latu can't help but reflect on the 65-yard cutback touchdown run by the Jaguars' Tank Bigsby, a play that did not appear to be Latu's fault.

"I wish I had made that play," he said.

As for the sacks, they'll come soon, the Colts say.

"It might not show up in sack totals," Bradley said. "We're seeing him get there. And just like we tell them with takeaways, just keep going. They'll come in bunches. They will come in bunches and you'll get your opportunity.

"He's a tremendously hard worker and his pass-rush moves, you see him in practice really try to refine them. I can't say enough about him."

Back in the locker room, as players started to clear out, Latu had just got around to showering and was beginning to get dressed after finally regaining his composure. He was calmer by then, but his focus was still on one thing.

"I love this team, man," he said. "I just want to win."

The Colts believe he's on his way to helping them do just that.