NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Treylon Burks for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, according to coach Brian Callahan. Burks suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday.

Callahan said Friday that the Titans were working through the initial details of the injury but added that Burks is likely to land on injured reserve.

"It has potential for an extended amount of missed time," Callahan said. "We're waiting on some final words from the doctors and what that will look like. But I'd expect him to miss some time."

The Titans have six receivers on their 53-man roster. Callahan said they will "run with five receivers" because practice squad elevations will have to be used for other positions, namely defensive tackle and running back since Keondre Coburn and Tyjae Spears have been ruled out.

Through five games, Burks played 142 (48%) offensive snaps for the Titans. He was also used on the kick return team.

The Titans selected Burks with the 18th pick in the 2022 draft. In three seasons, he has caught 53 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown, including four receptions for 34 yards this year.