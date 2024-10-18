Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is set to return to the field against the Tennessee Titans after missing last week's win over the New York Jets with a toe injury.

Cook is listed without an injury designation on the Bills' final injury report of the week and was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

He suffered the toe injury during the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. Cook was expected to work out before the Jets game Monday night, but the decision was made at the time that he wouldn't be able to help the team.

Running back Ray Davis made a splash in Cook's absence as the team's leading rusher (97 yards on 20 carries) and receiver (3 catches for 55 yards).

Davis is questionable for Sunday's game (1 p.m. ET, CBS), the first in Orchard Park in almost a month, with a calf injury.

"[The injury] actually showed up at the end, very end of the game," coach Sean McDermott said Friday. "At the time, didn't feel like it was anything significant, but then it popped up again yesterday during practice. So we'll see how [Davis] does today and go from there."

Davis was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

The Bills are turning a corner health-wise with no starters listed with injury designations, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring), who is set to return after missing the past two games.

Safety Mike Edwards is questionable after missing Friday's practice with an illness, while running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring), who is on injured reserve but practicing as he has been designated to return, is doubtful.