          Eagles LT Mailata placed on IR, TE Goedert out vs. Giants

          • Tim McManus, ESPN Staff WriterOct 18, 2024, 08:41 PM
              Tim McManus covers the Philadelphia Eagles for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2016 after covering the Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine's Birds 24/7, a site he helped create, since 2010. You can follow him on Twitter @Tim_McManus.
          PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was placed on injured reserve Friday.

          Mailata, one of the Eagles' best offensive lineman, will miss a minimum of four games as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

          He was hurt early in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns last week after he fell awkwardly to the ground while blocking out in space on a Saquon Barkley run. After the game he was spotted using crutches as he slowly made his way across the field.

          Mailata was replaced in the game by six-year veteran Fred Johnson, who is expected to get the nod Sunday against the New York Giants. Johnson has had mixed success in spot duty this season.

          The Eagles will also be without tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) against the Giants. Corner Darius Slay Jr. (knee) is questionable.