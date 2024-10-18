Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Mailata, one of the Eagles' best offensive lineman, will miss a minimum of four games as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

He was hurt early in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns last week after he fell awkwardly to the ground while blocking out in space on a Saquon Barkley run. After the game he was spotted using crutches as he slowly made his way across the field.

Mailata was replaced in the game by six-year veteran Fred Johnson, who is expected to get the nod Sunday against the New York Giants. Johnson has had mixed success in spot duty this season.

The Eagles will also be without tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) against the Giants. Corner Darius Slay Jr. (knee) is questionable.