Lamar Jackson, Ravens overpower Buccaneers in MNF win

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Baltimore Ravens made a strong case Monday night that they're the best team in the NFL, and quarterback Lamar Jackson looked like the best player in the league. While the Kansas City Chiefs remain the NFL's only undefeated team, the Ravens have won five straight games, including a 41-31 win over the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During its win streak, Baltimore has defeated three current division leaders -- Tampa Bay, the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders -- by a combined score of 106-64.

Jackson threw for five touchdown passes and combined for 333 yards, improving his push for a third NFL Most Valuable Player award. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards, which is the fourth time in five game that he has surpassed 100 yards. The Ravens' offense remains No. 1 in the NFL, delivering explosive plays in the passing and running game.

After trailing 10-0, Baltimore scored 34 unanswered points and recorded its league-leading fifth straight game of 27 or more points -- the longest current streak in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

QB breakdown: Jackson continued his dominance of the NFC, improving to 23-1. This is the best interconference record since 1970 when the AFC and NFC were created. It was also another stellar performance for him in front of a national audience. Jackson is 18-5 as a prime-time starter, the best by any quarterback since the 1970 merger.

Eye-popping stat: The long pass returned for Jackson. His 49-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the third quarter was the third touchdown pass of Jackson's seven-year career that traveled at least 45 yards in the air and his first in two years. Bateman became the first Ravens player with multiple receptions of at least 30 yards downfield in a game since John Brown in 2018.

Troubling trend: In a span of a year, the Ravens have gone from a team that rarely gave up big plays to a defense that can't stop them. Mike Evans' 25-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive was the 19th reception of 25 or more yards given up by Baltimore -- which is the most in the NFL through seven games this season. In 17 games last season, the Ravens gave up only 22 completions of 25 or more yards, which was tied for the second fewest in the league.

Most surprising performance: Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time in his eight-year career. Humphrey picked off Baker Mayfield in the end zone in the second quarter, which was converted into Justice Hill's 18-yard touchdown catch. On Tampa Bay's next possession, Humphrey intercepted Mayfield again, but he injured his knee on the turnover and was later ruled out. Humphrey has four of Baltimore's five interceptions this season. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS, Sunday)

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, above, found receiver Mike Evans for a 25-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3)

Buccaneers quarterback Mayfield found Pro Bowl wide receiver Evans for a 25-yard touchdown on the opening drive, and the defense sacked Jackson twice on back-to-back plays for a 10-0 lead. But things fell apart on both sides of the ball when the 11-year veteran receiver left the game because of a hamstring injury midway through the second quarter. Tampa Bay couldn't recover from that. Receiver Chris Godwin was later injured and carted off the field with 1:04 left in the game with what coach Todd Bowles said was a dislocated left ankle.

The Bucs didn't lose ground in the NFC South as the Atlanta Falcons also lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they did miss out on an opportunity to make a statement on a national stage against the reigning MVP. A win this week against Atlanta would give them a chance to split after their Week 5 Thursday night heartbreaker. But they face tough odds without Godwin and Evans, whom Mayfield called "a huge heartbeat of this team."

Silver lining: Heading into Monday night, the Ravens were giving up 59 rushing yards per game. The Bucs had already notched 59 rushing yards midway through the second quarter. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen utilized running backs Rachaad White in the screen game, Sean Tucker for straight rushing and Bucky Irving for a mix of both. They generated 108 rushing yards and 87 receiving yards through the first three quarters, finishing the night with 125 rushing yards.

Troubling trend: Once again, the middle of the field was a vulnerable spot for the Bucs' defense, especially with tight end Mark Andrews, who scored two touchdowns and made things particularly difficult for safety Jordan Whitehead. Jackson went 8-of-9 for 148 yards, with two passing touchdowns between the numbers in the first half, according to ESPN Research.

Biggest surprise: Nothing involving Jackson should come as a surprise, but the Bucs' defense has given up only five passing touchdowns in a game two other times since Bowles arrived in Tampa in 2019 -- in a 39-37 loss at the Houston Texans last season and in a 40-34 loss to the Seahawks in 2019. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS, Sunday)