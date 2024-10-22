Marlon Humphrey snags an underthrown ball from Baker Mayfield to get his second interception of the evening. (0:29)

TAMPA, Fla. -- One of the best halves of Marlon Humphrey's career ended with an injury.

Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, left Monday night's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury after making his second interception of the game.

It marked the first time in Humphrey's eight-year career that he recorded multiple interceptions in a game.

The Ravens, who entered with the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense, replaced Humphrey with rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

Humphrey made one of the biggest plays of the game when he picked off Baker Mayfield in the end zone in the second quarter. On the next drive, Humphrey intercepted Mayfield again but injured his knee. After being evaluated in the medical tent, Humphrey went into the locker room and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Humphrey after the game.

"He's walking around in there, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "So he's in good spirits, but I don't know if it's too serious."

It has been a strong start to the season for Humphrey, who has four of Baltimore's five interceptions this season.