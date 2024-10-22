        <
        >

          Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey's big game ends with knee injury

          play
          Marlon Humphrey hangs on for 2nd INT of the night (0:29)

          Marlon Humphrey snags an underthrown ball from Baker Mayfield to get his second interception of the evening. (0:29)

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterOct 22, 2024, 02:22 AM
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          TAMPA, Fla. -- One of the best halves of Marlon Humphrey's career ended with an injury.

          Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, left Monday night's 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury after making his second interception of the game.

          It marked the first time in Humphrey's eight-year career that he recorded multiple interceptions in a game.

          The Ravens, who entered with the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense, replaced Humphrey with rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

          Humphrey made one of the biggest plays of the game when he picked off Baker Mayfield in the end zone in the second quarter. On the next drive, Humphrey intercepted Mayfield again but injured his knee. After being evaluated in the medical tent, Humphrey went into the locker room and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

          Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Humphrey after the game.

          "He's walking around in there, I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "So he's in good spirits, but I don't know if it's too serious."

          It has been a strong start to the season for Humphrey, who has four of Baltimore's five interceptions this season.