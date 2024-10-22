Lamar Jackson breaks down how the Ravens overcame a slow start to end the game with over 500 yards of total offense. (1:30)

The trolls were not shy across the NFL in Week 7.

The Indianapolis Colts stopped the Miami Dolphins' late attempt at a win. In a divisional battle, the Philadelphia Eagles handled the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills roared back to defeat the Tennessee Titans.

However, it's a post from the Baltimore Ravens that leads the way.

The Ravens put up 34 straight points in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football." Baltimore had 508 total yards as Lamar Jackson tied a career-high with five touchdowns plus 281 passing yards. Derrick Henry ran for 169 yards and grabbed a touchdown pass.

The Ravens poked fun at the Buccaneers with a graphic of a Raven alongside an open treasure chest.

Scored the treasure pic.twitter.com/MhOnkP32zB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2024

Here are the rest of the top trolls of Week 7.

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to defeat the New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football" in Russell Wilson's first start for Pittsburgh.

Wilson threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a score. Aaron Rodgers had 276 passing yards and a touchdown, but two interceptions. Davante Adams had three receptions for 30 yards in his Jets debut.

Similar to the Bills last week, the Steelers had a Sopranos-themed troll aimed at the Jets.

You've gaba'd you last gool pic.twitter.com/fL5o3L28U1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 21, 2024

After dropping their previous three games, the Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column, defeating the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Seattle forced three Atlanta turnovers, one of which led to a 64-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Derick Hall. Geno Smith threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. DK Metcalf had four receptions for 99 yards and a score before exiting the game.

The Seahawks had a plethora of trolls aimed at the Falcons -- and Kirk Cousins in particular.

They captioned a post with a spin on lyrics from "Swag Surfin'" by Georgia based hip-hop group Fast Life Yungstaz, a popular track at Falcons games. Then, Seattle posted a customized graphic with a similar look as Atlanta hip-hop group Outkast's "Aquemini" album with a reference to Cousins' "you like that?!" catchphrase.

Saquon Barkley's return to New York led to a dominant performance.

He ran for 176 yards and one touchdown -- the second-most rushing yards in a game by a player against his former team in NFL history. Barkley also had more total yards himself (187) than the Giants had as a whole (119).

The Eagles made sure to troll their rivals after the win, using Barkley in the graphic and referring to New York City's "Big Apple" nickname.

With Anthony Richardson back under center, the Colts held on to defeat the Dolphins for their second straight victory.

Miami had the ball with 1:51 remaining in the game and reached the Indianapolis' 33-yard line, but it failed to find the end zone to tie the score. Richardson compiled 185 total yards in a low-scoring affair.

The Colts used a clip of Michael Pittman Jr. fishing to grab a "W" out of the water, a nod to the Dolphins' namesake.

The Bills fell down 10-0 in the first half but then never looked back -- scoring 34 consecutive points to hand the Titans their second straight loss.

Josh Allen threw for a season-high 323 yards plus two touchdowns, and rookie Keon Coleman had a career-high 125 receiving yards.

Buffalo had a clever troll for Tennessee. The Bills found a nearly 2-year-old tweet of the Titans unveiling a rendering of their new stadium and added the final score to it.

The Commanders comfortably took care of business against the Panthers at home.

Jayden Daniels exited the game after a run in the first quarter, but Marcus Mariota stepped up to throw for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina struggled with just 180 total yards plus two turnovers.

The Commanders posted an edited video in response to a pregame post from the Panthers.

The Rams snapped their two-game losing streak behind a strong defensive performance.

They forced four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Gardner Minshew. Kyren Williams ran for 76 yards and two scores as Los Angeles grinded out the victory.

The Rams had a simple troll aimed at the Raiders, referencing famous Las Vegas owner Al Davis' "just win, baby" phrase.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.