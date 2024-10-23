Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee and discusses Deshaun Watson's future with the Browns after the quarterback ruptured his right Achilles tendon. (1:55)

BEREA, Ohio -- Jameis Winston will start at quarterback Sunday when the injury-plagued Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston ascended to the starting role after Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson both suffered injuries in Cleveland's loss last Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced the quarterback change Wednesday, adding that Thompson-Robinson won't need surgery and will practice this week.

"I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best," Winston said. "And when I'm my very best, I'm a great NFL starter."

Stefanski told reporters earlier this week that he would not decide on a starting quarterback until he received a medical update on Thompson-Robinson, who injured a finger on his throwing hand after replacing Watson against Cincinnati.

Winston under center won't be the only major change Sunday for Cleveland, as Stefanski also announced that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will take over playcalling duties. It marks the first time Stefanski will not call plays for the Browns since becoming head coach in 2020.

"I'm just always looking at what we can do to just be a little bit better," Stefanski said. "And the truth is, we have to be better on offense. Coach Dorsey is somebody that I rely on very heavily, and I just feel like it's the right thing to do."

Dorsey, who was given the title of offensive coordinator for the Bills before the 2022 season, called plays for Buffalo before being fired 10 games into last season.

The big changes come as Cleveland (1-6) deals with the loss of Watson to a torn Achilles -- the second straight year in which the quarterback has suffered a season-ending injury. The Browns have failed to score 20 points in any of their seven games to start the season, their longest such scoring drought in 15 years.

The Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday. He would back up Winston against Baltimore if Thompson-Robinson is inactive.

Winston, a 10-year veteran, provides Cleveland with a more experienced option than Thompson-Robinson, a second-year player, for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Winston has started 80 NFL games since being selected No. 1 by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft. The former Heisman Trophy winner said Sunday that he was "prepared for whatever role" that the Browns set for him.

"That has been the story of my career the last few years," Winston said after the loss to the Bengals. "I'm ready and prepared for whatever role it is I am to play. I'm here to serve."

Winston replaced Thompson-Robinson on Cleveland's final series Sunday and orchestrated a 12-play drive punctuated with his touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku.

Sunday's game will be Winston's first start since Sept. 25, 2022, when he was a member of the Saints. Winston will be the 38th quarterback that has started for the Browns since 2000, the most in the NFL.