Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams handing the Minnesota Vikings their second loss of the season.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions blew out the Tennessee Titans, and QB Jameis Winston lifted Cleveland Browns past the Baltimore Ravens. Later, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders, moving to 7-0 on the season, and QB Jayden Daniels launched a 52-yard Hail Mary to rally the Washington Commanders past the Chicago Bears.

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned in an all-around solid game in beating the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Steelers

Can the Steelers keep the momentum going after the bye? Monday was encouraging. The Steelers managed one offensive touchdown, but it was still as complete of a performance as the team has recorded this season. Not only did T.J. Watt sack Daniel Jones and recover Jones' fumble to atone for Russell Wilson's fumble, but Wilson also built on last week's performance with another solid outing through the air. Special teams also kept its mojo going with Calvin Austin III's punt return touchdown. The Steelers are off next week, followed by a date with the Commanders.

Describe the game in two words: Complete performance. The Steelers got major contributions from every phase. On special teams, kicker Chris Boswell accounted for all of the Steelers' first-half points, and Austin got the punt return touchdown. On offense, Wilson and Najee Harris kept things rolling with another solid week. And on defense, Watt came up big with a pair of sacks.

Eye-popping stat: The completion probability on Wilson's touchdown pass to Austin was just 28.2%, marking Wilson's 12th touchdown pass with a completion probability less than 30% since the start of last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That's four more touchdown passes than any other QB in that span. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: at Commanders (Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. ET)

Giants

How bad is it going to get for the 2-6 Giants? Despite playing tough in Pittsburgh, the Giants have still lost six of their first eight games for the second straight season. They play the first-place Commanders next week. If the Giants don't win at home against Washington or the following week against the lowly Carolina Panthers before their bye week, this season could spin out of control. Even though coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen got a vote of confidence from owner John Mara this past week, every game is important.

Describe the game in two words: Not enough. This had a little bit of everything: explosive plays, silly mistakes, tons of offense but no touchdowns in the first half, a game-ending interception thrown by Jones in Steelers territory. The Giants battled to the very end with a tough Steelers team, but they were just not quite good enough in any phase of the game.

Eye-popping stat: Four illegal shift or illegal formation penalties on the Giants. That is just not acceptable. Getting flagged six times on their first two offensive possessions is also problematic. Daboll needs to get this cleaned up immediately. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Commanders (Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET)

49ers

At 4-4 heading into the bye and the trade deadline, what do the 49ers need to make another second-half run? The 49ers got a much-needed win against Dallas to get back to .500 and put themselves right back in the thick of the NFC West division race. But the schedule only gets more difficult, which is why the Niners should once again look to make an addition or two before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. With running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) trending toward a post-bye return and linebacker Dre Greenlaw expected to return in the weeks that follow, the 49ers will get two significant additions for the stretch run. But don't be surprised if they look to add from the outside, particularly on the defensive line.

Describe the game in two words: Get right. San Francisco has owned the Cowboys of late, and their arrival to Santa Clara came at a time when the Niners needed it most. Even with Dallas coming off a bye and having a rest advantage, the 49ers always get up to play it. Including the playoffs, this is San Francisco's fourth straight victory against Dallas.

Eye-popping stat: After struggling in the first half, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got it going in the third quarter by working the underneath routes. As his air yards per attempt dropped from 9.7 in the first half to 3.9 in the third quarter, his production skyrocketed. Purdy was 7-of-7 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter that turned the game in San Francisco's favor. -- Nick Wagoner

Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys

Where do the Cowboys go from here? Not even the bye week could refresh and refocus the Cowboys. Two weeks after losing by 38 points, the Cowboys hung with the Niners for a half before dropping their first road game of the season. The Cowboys hope to have Micah Parsons (ankle), Brandin Cooks (knee), Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) back within the month, but will it matter? At 3-4, the Cowboys are 2.5 games behind the Washington Commanders and two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The Cowboys' next four opponents (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston and Washington) are a combined 22-9. Offensively, defensively and now on special teams (three kickoff penalties Sunday), they just have too many holes.

Describe the game in two words: Niners domination. The Cowboys have lost four straight to San Francisco, including two playoff games. They have been outscored 69-30 in the past two trips to Levi's Stadium. In the third quarter Sunday, the 49ers outgained the Cowboys 167-16, had 10 first downs to the Cowboys' zero and scored 21 points. According to ESPN Research, Dak Prescott is the first Cowboys quarterback with multiple interceptions in three straight games since Troy Aikman in 1992. Those Cowboys went on to win the Super Bowl. These Cowboys do not look like a playoff team.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Cowboys had no answers for 49ers tight end George Kittle. Certainly, it wasn't safety Donovan Wilson. He was caught in man coverage against Kittle far too often on a night when Kittle had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for at least 25 yards, the most such catches he has had in a game in his career. In the two previous games vs. the Cowboys, including playoffs, Kittle had three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 95 yards. -- Todd Archer

Next game: at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Commanders

Do the Commanders now have a good defense? Washington's defense has allowed a combined 22 points over the past two games and was the primary reason for the win over Chicago, despite late scores. The Bears took nearly three quarters to generate any offense and moved the ball better in the fourth quarter. But Washington's defense harassed Bears QB Caleb Williams all game and forced him into hurried throws. If the Commanders can continue to play solid defense, they'll be be hard to beat in the NFC East.

Editor's Picks NFL's Week 8 arrivals conclude with Giants, Steelers arriving to 'Monday Night Football' ESPN Staff

Debating Week 8's biggest overreactions: Is this the real Philly offense? Is the AFC East race over? Dan Graziano 1 Related

Describe the game in two words: Hail Mary. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered possibly the play of the year. Playing with an injured rib and against a top-five defense, he never shied from playing his usual style. And he capped it with an unreal 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to receiver Noah Brown.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Red zone offense. The Commanders' first three field goals all were within 30 yards. A false start penalty impacted one drive, and Zach Ertz failed to control a pass in the end zone. Fortunately for the Commanders, kicker Austin Seibert has been automatic. He made 4 of 5 field goals and is now 23-for-25 this season. -- John Keim

Next game: at Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bears

What happened to the Bears' offense during the bye? It took the Bears three quarters to hit 100 yards of offense. The offense finally started to click late, despite a goal-line fumble by fullback Doug Kramer. D'Andre Swift scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown to cut Washington's lead to 12-7 with 43 seconds left in the third, and Roschon Johnson barreled in from the 1 to put the Bears up 15-12 with 23 seconds left in the fourth, but the Bears' luck ran out as the Commanders won on a Hail Mary at the buzzer.

Describe the game in two words: Red zone defense. The only reason the score reflects a close game is because of how stout the Bears' D was inside the 20-yard line. Chicago's third-ranked red zone defense held the Commanders to four field goals on five attempts, the last of which -- a 51-yard attempt -- appeared to be tipped by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Early scoring. Chicago's biggest takeaway from its bye week evaluations centered on getting off to faster starts. The Bears have scored three points all season on their opening drives (tied for second fewest), and their 10 first-quarter points through seven games are the third fewest in the NFL. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

Even after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins, should the Chiefs pursue another wide receiver before the trade deadline? It wouldn't be a bad idea. Hopkins will have a bigger presence, and most likely more production, as the season progresses than he did in his first game with the Chiefs. But the Chiefs still don't have a lot of depth, even after JuJu Smith-Schuster returns from his hamstring injury. Xavier Worthy is a rookie and hasn't been a reliable presence from down to down at this point. The Chiefs' other receivers are nice complementary players, but at crunch time, having another threat wouldn't hurt.

Describe the game in two words: Defense rules. The Chiefs' defense saved them on two drives early in the third quarter. The Raiders started their first drive of the period on the Chiefs' 28 and the second one on the Kansas City 3. The Raiders came away with just a field goal. The Chiefs stopped the Raiders on downs on the other drive, one of several such stops by the Kansas City defense this season. The Chiefs also forced and recovered a fumble by Las Vegas QB Gardner Minshew in the fourth quarter.

Most surprising performance: Hopkins caught only two passes for 29 yards, but the real surprise was that he played as much as he did. He had 23 snaps, a good number for someone who didn't practice with the Chiefs until Thursday. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: vs. Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Raiders

Why can't the Raiders run the ball? What in the names of Josh Jacobs, Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson is going on with the Raiders' (lack of a) running game? With two minutes to play against the Chiefs, Las Vegas averaged just 1.6 yards per carry (33 yards on 21 attempts), and it was the second time this season it averaged under 2.0 yards per rush. You can't run if there are no lanes, and rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson had a rough go of it with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Design or desire?

Describe the game in two words: Lost opportunities. Twice the Raiders had the ball inside the Chiefs' 5-yard line, and Las Vegas could muster only three points out of those chances. And with the Raiders at the Chiefs' 3-yard line late in the third quarter, four plays resulted in 5 lost yards. In fact, per ESPN Research, the Raiders were contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on each play.

Early prediction for next week: Desmond Ridder will get a significant run in a Cincinnati homecoming, of sorts, for the new Raiders QB, who played his college ball in the Queen City. With Aidan O'Connell (thumb) on injured reserve and Gardner Minshew committing another costly turnover -- his mid-fourth-quarter fumble resulted in a Chiefs touchdown and was his league-leading 11th turnover -- the Raiders need a spark. Ridder took the field for a designed play that was wiped out by a false start. -- Paul Gutierrez

Next game: at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)