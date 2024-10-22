Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The bumpy start to Jameson Williams' career continues, as the Detroit Lions wide receiver is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, sources told ESPN on Monday night.

Williams, 23, is second on the Lions in both receiving yards (361) and touchdowns (3) -- behind only All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown -- and was off to a strong start in his third season.

Williams said he was disappointed with the current suspension but that he has "no choice but to take it on the chin."

"I'm in good spirits just ready to get back with [my] brothers ASAP," Williams told ESPN via text.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said during a radio interview Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket that he couldn't elaborate on the suspension until the league formally announces the decision.

Campbell added, however, that the Lions have the mindset and personnel in place to overcome the absence of Williams.

"All I can tell you is we're prepared to not have him," Campbell said. "And we'll be fine."

The Lions (5-1) are coming off a thrilling 31-29 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in Week 7, but Williams was targeted only once for minus-4 yards.

As the No. 12 pick out of Alabama in the 2022 draft, Williams' NFL career has kicked off in a less-than-ideal manner. He missed the first 11 games of his rookie season because of an ACL injury suffered in college, then was suspended four games for violating the NFL's gambling policy in his second season.

The gambling suspension, for mobile betting on non-NFL games from a club facility, was originally set for six games but later was reduced to four after the NFL changed its rules. He was reinstated in 2023.