FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Gonzo a bright spot: Patriots assistant coach Brian Belichick has recognized something different with second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez this year.

"He's not an overly vocal guy, somewhat reminiscent of Stephon Gilmore, but he will communicate with his teammates to get it right," Belichick said. "I've noticed a couple cool moments, compared to his rookie year, almost getting frustrated and it's, 'No! We have to get this right!' Talking to guys, getting it going, taking more of that ownership and leadership role of being a guy who is going to cover really good players and owning that as a leader of the defense."

Gonzalez's next challenge unfolds Sunday when the Patriots (2-6) visit the Tennessee Titans (1-6) at Nissan Stadium (1 p.m. ET, Fox). Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino didn't divulge the game plan, but few would be surprised if the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gonzalez is matched up against No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley, who is coming off a 10-catch, 143-yard performance.

That would be consistent with what has unfolded through the first eight weeks, with Gonzalez one of the team's bright spots as he has covered top receivers such as the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Jets' Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, 49ers' Deebo Samuel Sr and Brandon Aiyuk, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Texans' Stefon Diggs, among others. He's held his own for the most part.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Gonzalez has allowed a 53.2% completion percentage when he is the nearest defender, which is the third best in the NFL (minimum 40 targets). Gonzalez has allowed just 5.4 yards per target as the nearest defender, which is second best in the league.

"Christian Gonzalez is a great press corner. He's long," Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz said. "I think for a guy who really missed a lot of time last year, you can see his confidence growing each game and he kind of gets more and more aggressive."

Gonzalez, who suffered a season-ending torn right shoulder labrum in Week 4, has played a team-high 97% of the defensive snaps in 2024. That total easily tops linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who is next at 86%.

Gonzalez said last week that he feels good physically at this point of the season, and relishes the opportunity when coaches tell him he'll be assigned to the opponent's top receiver.

"I love it. That's the only way to get better -- to go up against the best," he said.

Pellegrino describes Gonzalez as having "that dawg mentality of 'not going to let this guy win.' He wants to be great and he does all the extra things to be great."

Fans received a unique viewpoint of that last week when Gonzalez wore a mic during the Patriots' 25-22 home win over the New York Jets.

One of the signature moments came when he successfully defended a backside slant route to Adams at the goal line -- a critical play in the game keyed by his press coverage at the line, smooth transition underneath the route at the top, and then trapping Adams' left arm before coming through on the right to knock the pass away.

Gonzalez celebrated with his arms crossed, as teammates Christian Elliss and Marte Mapu mimicked the act.

"Gonzo's doing what we fully expected him to do," coach Jerod Mayo said. "He's a quiet guy, but he's a competitor. You listen to the mic'd up? That's the most you're going to get.

"I've been around corners like that before ... Gilmore being one of those guys, [Darrelle] Revis being another one of those guys. They don't talk a lot, but they go out there and get the job done."

2. WR logjam: Now that the Patriots have elevated rookie receiver Javon Baker as their primary kickoff returner, and with Ja'Lynn Polk set to return from a concussion, they have a seven-player logjam at the position.

One of the top questions is whether five-year veteran K.J. Osborn, who might have trouble breaking through on the game-day roster as the team prioritizes youth, might yield a conditional late-round draft pick in a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline.

If not, and the health outlook at the position doesn't change in Sunday's game, the team might consider helping Osborn -- who has been described as a true pro by some in the organization -- by simply releasing him.

Question: What do you see from Javon Baker as a kickoff returner?



3. Strange in 'homestretch': Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the Patriots' 2022 first-round pick, is in the "homestretch" of his rehabilitation from a torn patellar tendon and there have been no setbacks, according to a team source.

There has been no definitive timeline for him to practice for the first time, which would start a three-week window before the team would have to decide whether to put him on the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve.

4. WR drops: Patriots receivers dropped six passes in last week's win. According to ESPN Research, it was the Patriots' most in a game since a 35-28 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 6, 2015, when they also had six.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was straightforward in his analysis, saying: "That's a group we expect more out of -- just handling the football. Drops come in bunches. Catches come in bunches. My message to them was 'keep working.'"

By the end of the week of practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Titans, Mayo saw improvement.

"I was especially proud of the way the receivers responded throughout the week of practice ... there weren't a lot of balls on the ground," he said, adding that it needs to show up in the game.

5. Origin of 'Drake-O': In Gonzalez's mic'd up segment, he celebrated on the sideline as rookie quarterback Drake Maye raced for a 17-yard touchdown, repeating multiple times, "Yeah, Drake-O!"

Where did the nickname come from?

Turns out it is a result of where Gonzalez's locker is in relation to Maye's. Gonzalez is on the end of one row, and Maye is on the end of a row directly to Gonzalez's left -- split between the entrance to the training room.

"He's right there, so I just started doing it. 'What's up, Drake-O?' That's what I started calling him; everybody likes it," he said.

6. 'Steady' Lowe: Van Pelt credited the much-maligned offensive line with a zero-sack day last week against the Jets' rush, saying the two sacks allowed weren't because of the line. It was arguably their best day of the season in pass protection, and it wasn't a coincidence that it was the game where left tackle Vederian Lowe's returned from an ankle injury.

In an unexpected turn, Lowe has emerged as a key cog up front. Mayo referred to him as "steady" and, given Maye's emergence at quarterback, it isn't overstating things to say Lowe has become one of their most important players.

7. Gonzo's helmet: Gonzalez never had the chance to wear a decal of the flag of Colombia on his helmet last season, because he was placed on injured reserve before the NFL launched the initiative. This year, players have been able to have it all season.

"That means everything," said Gonzalez, whose draft-day suit also represented Colombia. "To be able to put on for that country, especially because they don't really play football over there; being able to represent them, and represent my dad [Hector] and his side of the family, it's everything."

Christian Gonzalez wears a Colombia flag on his helmet. Photo courtesy of the New England Patriots

8. Uche follow-up: Former Patriots pass rusher Joshua Uche, who will also wear No. 55 for the Chiefs, met with reporters last week for the first time since being traded for a 2026 sixth-round pick. If the Chiefs insert him right into the lineup, Uche would debut on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" against the visiting Buccaneers.

"Being in New England for five years, obviously I didn't have the results or the outcomes I wanted. I went back to New England [in 2024 because] I love the coaches and everyone there. I was doing my best to help keep the ship afloat," he said. "When I heard I was getting traded, I was excited. I feel like this scheme, this team, this organization is definitely going to help me maximize my potential."

9. They said it: "You talk to offensive coaches around the league after we play, the one guy you hear about over and over, that he plays the game the right way, is Anfernee Jennings. This is a guy that you don't want to run to his side." -- Patriots OLB coach Drew Wilkins, after Jennings played a season-high 60 snaps in Week 8 as his role is expanding to include pass rushing on third down

10. Did you know?: The Patriots have lost three straight games against AFC South opponents (Jaguars, Texans and Colts), which is tied for their longest streak since the division was created in 2002.