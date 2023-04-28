Check out the highlights from dynamic Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez as he is the newest member of the New England Patriots. (0:51)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrived on stage at the 2023 NFL draft after the New England Patriots picked him 17th overall, he opened his suit jacket and the vibrant colors reflected his roots.

The bright red, blue and yellow colors resembled the flag of Colombia.

There was a <1% chance that Christian Gonzalez was going to be available at pick 17. @chrisgonzo28



New England may have gotten a steal in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/feXbbJJJ1j — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

"I wore it because I'm Colombian. It means the world to me," Gonzalez explained in his first interview with Patriots reporters.

"To just be able to put it on for South America; they don't really play football over there. So having little kids know they can do what they want if they set their mind to it -- I just want to be able to let them know they have somebody to look up."

Gonzalez said his father, Hector, was born in Colombia and moved to the United States to play basketball when he was 18, attending UTEP, and later playing in a semi-professional league in Colombia.

Christian Gonzalez's two older sisters, Melissa (Texas) and Samantha (Miami), were All-Americans in track & field in college and competed for the Colombian national track & field team. He also has a younger sister, Lily.

Gonzalez, who turns 21 on June 28, was born in Carrollton, Texas, and said of playing in the NFL: "It's been a dream since I was 5-, 6-years-old when I started playing football. It's kind of surreal. I don't think it's truly hit."