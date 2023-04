NFL draft prospect Bijan Robinson gives his take on the value of running backs in today's NFL and the importance of versatility. (1:22)

The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us.

Before dreams came true for the league's future stars, they took to the red carpet to show off their fashion sense. Flashy jewelry, fresh kicks and custom suits were among the eye-catching looks in Kansas City.

Here are the top ensembles from Thursday night.

