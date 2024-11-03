Open Extended Reactions

Mason Rudolph is expected to make his third straight start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as Will Levis continues to recovery from a right shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Levis is officially questionable for the home matchup against the New England Patriots after being limited in practice all week.

The second-year quarterback hurt the shoulder diving for a first down in Tennessee's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins, and sources previously told Schefter that the injury is a Grade 2 AC sprain.

Rudolph has filled in, starting in losses to the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Also for Tennessee, running back Tony Pollard, listed as questionable due to a foot injury, is expected to face the Patriots despite not practicing all week, sources told ESPN. Fellow back Tyjae Spears was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury.

Wideout Tyler Boyd, who is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, also is expected to play, sources told ESPN.