Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the season both liking their roster and thinking it still needed work. Even a month ago, it's doubtful they would have anticipated doing what they did Tuesday: strengthening their roster for a stretch run. But a 7-2 start accelerated Washington's thinking, resulting in the Commanders sending three draft picks to the New Orleans Saints for former Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The cost wasn't cheap. Washington gave the Saints a third- and fourth-round picks in addition to a sixth-rounder it acquired from them in the summer. It also wasn't prohibitive; it filled a glaring need with a proven No. 1 cornerback still in his prime. In all, as one league source put it, Washington addressed an immediate need without mortgaging its future.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has earned praise -- and calls for MVP votes from pundits -- for his performance this season. That, plus being on a rookie contract, made this trade a desirable one, giving the NFL's third highest-scoring offense a better defense to support it.

Lattimore's addition allows Benjamin St-Juste to be the No. 2 corner, which will give him better matchups on the outside. It also allows rookie Mike Sainristil to move back inside, where Washington envisioned him after drafting him in the second round last spring. Sainristil had moved outside out of necessity, but Washington now has two bigger corners for the roles in Lattimore and St-Juste. At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, Sainristil is a better fit versus quick receivers inside.

The 28-year-old Lattimore has excelled in man coverage throughout his eight-year career, which should give defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. more variety in his playcalls. Playing in the NFC East, Washington must face receivers such as Philadelphia's A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Dallas' CeeDee Lamb and New York's Malik Nabers twice a year and Lattimore's addition helps Washington match up better.

In Lattimore, the contending Commanders get help for a stretch run and the long term. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The trade was also symbolic. This time last year, as the first step in a dismantling of prior regimes, the Commanders traded former first-round defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline to the 49ers and Bears, respectively.

The franchise finished 4-13 but since, an organization that had floundered for more than two decades under previous owner Dan Snyder has transformed itself. Players are excited, fans are excited, the team is winning -- and it has been a long time since those three statements could be included together.

Financially, Lattimore, who is signed through 2026, counts $16 million and $16.5 million against the cap in those years. But with no guaranteed money, Washington could redo his contract and, perhaps, soften the cap hits.

General manager Adam Peters has often said that he wants to build through the draft and fill needs in free agency. That doesn't change with this move. Washington still holds seven draft picks in 2025 and can fortify the roster with picks in each of the first three rounds. Washington has a third-round pick acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for receiver Jahan Dotson as well. The Commanders also received a fifth-rounder from New Orleans.

The Commanders entered Tuesday with the second-most cap space in 2025, according to Roster Management System. Their cap space was around $95 million before the trade. But they can free another $17 million if they release veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. They also have approximately $23 million in cap space they can potentially roll over into next year. Lattimore costs only $605,000 on their cap this season.

Despite that cap space, Washington will have a lot of roster spots to fill. The Commanders have 30 players under contract for next season -- and key veterans such as linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz, running back Austin Ekeler, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and safety Jeremy Chinn, all signed one-year deals last offseason.

A big key to the deal being a success, however, will be Lattimore's health. He hasn't played a full season since 2021 and has missed a combined 19 games the past three years, including two this season with a hamstring injury. If he's in peak form, then he'll be a huge boost for Washington's defense.

A year ago, Washington was headed towards a tear down with great uncertainty.

Today, the Commanders continue to build toward a promising future, one that arrived much sooner than anticipated.