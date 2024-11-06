        <
          New Orleans Saints welcome Pope Francis' accidental blessings

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterNov 6, 2024, 01:15 AM
          The New Orleans Saints will take all the help they can get after seven straight losses.

          The Saints were the inadvertent recipient of a blessing by Pope Francis on X this month. The Pope accidentally included the Saints' hashtag in two different posts this week, with the latest post occurring Tuesday.

          The second post prompted a lighthearted response from the team, which recently fired coach Dennis Allen.

          In April, Saints owner Gayle Benson presented Pope Francis with a personalized jersey during a 10-day trip to Rome and Germany.

          This is not the first time Pope Francis has accidentally given the Saints his blessing.

          In October 2019, he wrote: "Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints." New Orleans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 later that afternoon, and the team marked the date on its X account a year later.