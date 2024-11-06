The New Orleans Saints will take all the help they can get after seven straight losses.
The Saints were the inadvertent recipient of a blessing by Pope Francis on X this month. The Pope accidentally included the Saints' hashtag in two different posts this week, with the latest post occurring Tuesday.
The second post prompted a lighthearted response from the team, which recently fired coach Dennis Allen.
Thank you for your prayers, Pontiff— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2024
We need them 🙏 https://t.co/8SiwDFUHm7 pic.twitter.com/PVdT2LP1bt
In April, Saints owner Gayle Benson presented Pope Francis with a personalized jersey during a 10-day trip to Rome and Germany.
This is not the first time Pope Francis has accidentally given the Saints his blessing.
In October 2019, he wrote: "Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints." New Orleans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 later that afternoon, and the team marked the date on its X account a year later.
A year ago today, we woke up #blessed and highly favored by a tweet on our way to a victory that day ⚜️ @Pontifex 🙏#Saints pic.twitter.com/7J51Uh712k— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2020