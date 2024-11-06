Adam Schefter: Dennis Allen firing the start of a lot of changes for Saints (2:17)

The New Orleans Saints will take all the help they can get after seven straight losses.

The Saints were the inadvertent recipient of a blessing by Pope Francis on X this month. The Pope accidentally included the Saints' hashtag in two different posts this week, with the latest post occurring Tuesday.

The second post prompted a lighthearted response from the team, which recently fired coach Dennis Allen.

Thank you for your prayers, Pontiff



We need them 🙏 https://t.co/8SiwDFUHm7 pic.twitter.com/PVdT2LP1bt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2024

In April, Saints owner Gayle Benson presented Pope Francis with a personalized jersey during a 10-day trip to Rome and Germany.

This is not the first time Pope Francis has accidentally given the Saints his blessing.

In October 2019, he wrote: "Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints." New Orleans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 later that afternoon, and the team marked the date on its X account a year later.