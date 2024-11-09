Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Atlanta Falcons are likely to have their top wide receiver available against their biggest rivals.

Drake London was expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. London left the Falcons' Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter because of a hip pointer. He was listed as questionable for Week 10.

On Friday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he "felt good" about London and center Drew Dalman (ankle) playing Sunday. Atlanta downgraded Dalman to out Saturday afternoon.

London, 23, has 50 catches for 552 yards and six touchdowns this season. The touchdown total is tied for the second most in the NFL. The third-year player is on pace for a career season with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing to him.