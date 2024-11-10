Broncos QB Bo Nix finds Courtland Sutton for 32-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Denver Broncos turned a short-yardage look into a big-play touchdown on Sunday.

On third-and-2 from the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-yard line, Denver flashed its power with a three-tight-end formation that hinted at a short-yardage run.

But that also put wide receiver Courtland Sutton solo on Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Sutton sprinted up the left sideline past McDuffie, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix put it on Sutton's hands for the TD.

It gave the Broncos a 14-3 lead with 6:39 left in the first half and made Nix 10-of-13 for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Nix had thrown a touchdown pass to rookie Devaughn Vele earlier in the second quarter.