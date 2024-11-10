        <
        >

          Broncos QB Bo Nix finds Courtland Sutton for 32-yard TD

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterNov 10, 2024, 07:10 PM
            Close
              Jeff Legwold is a senior writer who covers the Denver Broncos and the NFL at ESPN. Jeff has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years, joining ESPN in 2013. He also assists with NFL draft coverage, including his annual top 100 prospects. Jeff has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999. He has attended every scouting combine since 1987.
            Follow on X

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Denver Broncos turned a short-yardage look into a big-play touchdown on Sunday.

          On third-and-2 from the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-yard line, Denver flashed its power with a three-tight-end formation that hinted at a short-yardage run.

          But that also put wide receiver Courtland Sutton solo on Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Sutton sprinted up the left sideline past McDuffie, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix put it on Sutton's hands for the TD.

          It gave the Broncos a 14-3 lead with 6:39 left in the first half and made Nix 10-of-13 for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Nix had thrown a touchdown pass to rookie Devaughn Vele earlier in the second quarter.